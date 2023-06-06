LBX, the Lexus compact SUV that focuses on luxury

Lexus launches LBX, Premium Hybrid, acronym for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, a compact SUV that focuses on quality and attention to detail despite its small size.

The new model forms a fort appealing to a younger audience and those who may have never considered a Lexus before. It will be an interesting proposition for those looking for a more compact vehicle or a second vehicle.

Chief Engineer Kunihiko Endoh said, “Our aim was to challenge the conventional concept of the luxury car.

We tried to get a driving experience that allows for a natural dialogue between the driver and his vehicle and a design that has a refined presence”. LBX’s styling establishes a new Lexus identity with a “Resolute Look” front design that reinterprets the famous hourglass grille. The look is muscular and powerful. The frameless grille brings LBX’s hourglass body lines to life, contributing to the car’s strong and dynamic appearance. It is also aerodynamically efficient and helps regulate the flow of air over and around the car. The new headlamp design makes a strong visual statement, with daytime running lights and turn signals integrated into bi-functional units. With this new arrangement, the distinctive L-shape of the headlights has been changed to face outward instead of inward, to match the setting of each turn signal.

