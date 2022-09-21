Investment Points

On September 20, Harbin Boshi Automation Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Boshi shares”) issued an announcement that it will issue 450 million yuan of convertible bonds on September 22, 2022. The raised funds will be used after deducting the issuance costs. In the robot and intelligent factory industrial production project (160 million yuan), the submerged arc furnace smelting operation robot and its intelligent factory research and development demonstration project (0.9 billion yuan), the technology innovation and service center (R&D center) project (070 million yuan) and Supplementary working capital (130 million yuan). Below we briefly analyze the subscription value of Boshi Convertible Bonds for investors’ reference.

I. Analysis of the Basic Terms of Boshi Convertible Bonds

The current valuation of pure debt is 92.43 yuan, and YTM is 2.41%.The term of Boshi convertible bonds is 6 years, the debt rating is AA, the par value is 100 yuan, and the coupon rate is 0.30%/0.50%/1.00%/1.50%/1.80%/2.00% for the first year to the sixth year, respectively. The redemption price at maturity is 110% of the face value (including the interest of the last year), and the yield to maturity of ChinaBond 6-year AA corporate bonds (2022/9/20) is 3.79% as the discount rate, and the value of the pure bond is 92.43 yuan, the YTM corresponding to pure debt is 2.41%, and the debt bottom is highly protective.

The current parity is 97.91 yuan, and the additional terms are quite satisfactory.The conversion period starts on March 28, 2023 and ends on September 21, 2028, the maturity date of the convertible bonds. The initial conversion price is 15.81 yuan per share. As of the close of business on September 20, 2022, the underlying shares of Boshi shares The stock price is 14.97 yuan per share, and the corresponding convertible bond parity is 97.91 yuan. The terms of the downward revision of the conversion price of Boshi's convertible bonds are: 15/30, 85%, the terms of conditional redemption are: 15/30, 130%, and the terms of conditional sale are: the last two interest-bearing years, 30, 70 %, the revised terms are more general for investor protection.

There is a small amount of pledge in the company’s equity.As of the release date of the 2022 semi-annual report, the pledged shares held by the company’s actual controllers, Yichang Xingfa and Zhejiang Jinfanda, accounted for 2.50% and 4.03% of the total share capital respectively, and the pledged shares accounted for 6.53% in total. The pledge risk is low.。

The total share capital dilution rate of this issuance is 6.4%.As of the date of the announcement of the issuance of convertible bonds, the company’s total share capital was 112 million shares, with a total of 101 million shares in circulation. Based on the initial conversion price, the dilution rate of all conversion of convertible bonds to the company’s total share capital was 6.37%. The dilution rate is 6.43%, which is a low dilution rate.

two,Investment Subscription Advice

1) As of the close on Tuesday, September 20, with reference to parity and debt rating comparable targetsTongcheng Convertible Debt、Guocheng Convertible BondandFar East Convertible Bondthe conversion premium rates were 41.51%, 25.79% and 26.60%.

2） As of the close on Tuesday, September 20, refer to the mechanical equipment sector (Shenwan first-class industry)Dafeng Convertible Bond、Daye Convertible BondsandBaida Convertible Bondthe conversion premium rate was 72.78%, 80.86% and 22.12%.

3） As of the close on Tuesday, September 20, with reference to recently listedRico Convertible Bond、Kelan Convertible BondsandSky Arrow Convertible Bondsthe conversion premium rate was 55.68%, 34.45% and 48.25%.

4） At present, the valuation of the underlying stock is in the 97th percentile since its listing, and the annualized volatility in the past year is 29.34%, and the stock price is highly elastic.

Comprehensive comparable targets,It is expected that the premium rate of Boshi convertible bonds on the first day of listing is about 25%, and the corresponding listing price is between 119.71 yuan and 126.09 yuan.

It is expected that the original shareholder’s preferential allotment ratio will be 72.2%.As of the release date of the first quarterly report in 2022, the company’s actual controller, Lianchuang Future, holds 17.11% of the total share capital, and the top ten shareholders hold 61.03% of the total shares. As of now, no shareholder has committed to participate in the preferential placement. Assuming that 80% of the top ten shareholders participate in the preferential placement, and 60% of the other shareholders participate in the preferential placement, the original shareholder placement ratio is expected to be 72.2%, and the placement amount is 325 million yuan.

It is estimated that the proportion of online investors’ allotment is 27.8%, and the probability of winning the lottery online is between 0.0021% and 0.0031%.The remaining amount after the original shareholder’s allotment is 125 million yuan. Assuming that 500 households are the center of the number of online users participating in the subscription, each household subscribes for an average of 1 million yuan, and the probability of winning the online lottery is estimated to be between 0.0021% – 0.0031%.

three,Fundamental Analysis of Underlying Stocks

The newly signed orders exceeded expectations, and the competitive advantage of calcium carbide/new energy gradually emerged.In the first half of the year, the company announced that the total amount of major contract orders exceeded 1.2 billion yuan: the company has made rapid progress in customer expansion in the calcium carbide field, and has obtained orders from customers such as Junzheng Chemical. It reflects the breakthrough of the “point, line and surface” technology research and development path; the market demand for the application of polysilicon intelligent manufacturing equipment products is strong, and the company has cooperated with GCL Group, Tongwei Group,Daquan EnergyWe have cooperated extensively with many domestic new energy companies, and the market for such products can be expected.

Execute product-service integration strategy. Relying on the leading edge of technology, the company continues to vigorously promote the integration strategy of products and services. In recent years, the company’s industrial service revenue has grown steadily. In the first half of 2022, the overall industrial service revenue accounted for nearly 30% of the company’s total revenue. At present, the penetration rate of the industrial service business is not high, and there is a lot of room for future development.

Revenue from environmental protection business declined, but product gross profit increased.The company’s supply chain, production organization, and product delivery have been affected by the epidemic to varying degrees. The 2022 semi-annual report shows that the company’s revenue from intelligent manufacturing equipment/industrial services/environmental protection technology and equipment was -4.6%/+6.9%/-69.4% year-on-year, respectively.

In terms of products, solid material post-processing equipment (full-automatic packaging and palletizing equipment for powder and granules) was the most affected by the epidemic, down 22.1% year-on-year, while robot complete sets and intelligent logistics and warehousing business doubled year-on-year;In terms of gross profit margin, intelligent manufacturing equipment/industrial services/environmental protection technology and equipment increased by 3.5%/0.35%/27.36% year-on-year respectively, highlighting the internal cost reduction capability.In 2022, the company’s performance growth will be sluggish. In 2022, the company’s mid-year revenue will reach 1.028 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 7.84%.

During the period, the expense ratio decreased year after year, and the R&D investment did not decrease.In the first half of 2022, the company’s sales expense ratio will maintain a downward trend, mainly due to the decrease in transportation costs and service fees for winning bids. The total administrative expenses are on the rise due to the increase of the company’s expenses and salary growth due to the newly added scope of consolidation. In the past six years, the company has continued to attach importance to R&D investment, increased investment in R&D personnel, and realized the independent control of core technologies.

The company’s solvency and cash flow are in good condition.The company’s asset-liability ratio is lower than the industry average level of 54.60%[1]. From 2017 to 2022, the company’s current ratios were 3.55/2.21/2.05/2.09/2.57/2.41, and the quick ratios were 2.05/0.98/0.90/1.21/1.39/1.36, compared with the current/ Quick ratio, current assets occupy less funds, considering the situation of full orders and a slight decline in inventory, the company’s solvency is generally stable.

[1] The average level of the industry is to select the top 20 constituent stocks of Shenwan’s primary industry (machinery and equipment), the same below.

To sum up, the current parity of Boshi convertible bonds is lower than the face value, and the bond bottom is well protected, which is attractive to a certain extent. Boshi has been working in the field of intelligent equipment for a long time, and its technology and intelligent equipment products are in a leading position in the domestic industry application field; in some fields, the company’s product technology application is at the world’s leading level. Intelligent manufacturing equipment, industrial service business, effective coordination, benign linkage, beneficial supplement of environmental protection process equipment, rapid growth of business scale, continuous improvement of profitability, stable comprehensive competitiveness, and high allocation value. It is recommended to actively participate in the first-level subscription.

4. Risk Warning

risk warning:The epidemic disrupted normal production plans; upstream raw material prices rose; third-party data was inaccurate.

