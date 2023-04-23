Leading the new infrastructure of mines and empowering new wisdom in mining—Shanxi Mobile and Huawei jointly held a 5G DMN promotion meeting_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Communication World Network News（CWW）On April 21, China Mobile Shanxi Company (hereinafter referred to as “Shanxi Mobile”) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. jointly held a promotion conference on “Leading New Mine Infrastructure to Empower New Mining Wisdom – 5G DMN” in Taiyuan to witness the 5G DMN (5G Deep Mobile Network) to help the construction of smart coal mines set sail. This is an important measure for the two parties to carry out 5G+ digital transformation in the mining field in Shanxi, accelerate the integration of digital and real, and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of mines.

5G DMN promotion meeting site

Miao Huanli, deputy director of the Shanxi Provincial Energy Bureau, Yu Shenghua, second-level inspector of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Li Zhongyou, deputy director of the Shanxi Bureau of the State Mine Safety Supervision Bureau, Liao Jian, general manager of Shanxi Mobile, and Peng Peng, deputy director of the mobile system department of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The leaders of Yaping made speeches respectively, and jointly participated in the 5G DMN launch, giving new expectations to the development of 5G smart mines.

5G DMN is an intelligent and comprehensive underground dedicated mobile communication network based on 5G technology. By building a technical system with ubiquitous connections, extreme performance, one network with multiple functions, and simple operation and maintenance, it supports mines to realize perception, decision-making, and control. And so fully intelligent. The 5G DMN network fully empowers underground mines, creating the ultimate experience of viewing, sensing, controlling, connecting, and computing. In response to the particularity of the underground mine production environment and business needs, DMN fully realizes technological innovation from infrastructure to operation and maintenance arrangement, from connection to computing. In October 2022, China Mobile and Huawei jointly built the first DMN pilot benchmark mine in Sanyuan Coal Industry of Shanxi Jinkong Group, and the world’s first 5G network to carry underground fully mechanized mining faces, driving faces, chambers, roadways, and vehicles Various applications such as dispatching and intelligent individual soldiers, and won the top ten 5G application cases of the 2022 World 5G Conference.

Deputy Director Miao Huanli said that 5G DMN is an innovative network product jointly created by China Mobile and Huawei, which fully utilizes the advantages of technologies and industrial chains in their respective fields. another major achievement. He hoped that China Mobile, Huawei and the coal mining enterprises in our province will be deeply integrated and continue to play a good leading role. At the same time, it is pointed out that in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, anchor the high-quality development goals of the coal industry, accelerate the integration of “coal industry and digital technology integration” development, and resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for energy security. Write a wonderful chapter of Shanxi Coal.

Yu Shenghua pointed out that the application of 5G to the industrial Internet is an inevitable trend. As a leading operator in the field of basic telecommunications, Shanxi Mobile, relying on its own leading 5G technology, combined with the advantages of terminal capabilities and platform capabilities, actively explored 5G smart coal mines and put them into practice, effectively promoting The intelligent construction and development of coal mines in our province and even the whole country. He put forward three expectations for this event: expecting Shanxi Mobile to further develop its own advantages and provide advanced and applicable products, services, and solutions; expecting Shanxi Mobile to continue to expand the breadth and depth of 5G technology applications in the coal mine field; expecting the two companies to continue to play Leading advantages, promote coordinated development, and make new contributions to promoting the high-quality development of Shanxi in an all-round way.

Deputy Director Li Zhongyou pointed out that the application of 5G DMN products in Shanxi, the innovation of 5G network with wider coverage, larger bandwidth, more comprehensive services, and lower costs will enable coal mining enterprises to intelligently transform mines and compact the road to safety red lines Stepped up to a new level. He expects China Mobile and Huawei’s 5G technology to have a deeper industrial integration with Shanxi’s coal industry. It is hoped that this event can become a platform to promote the complementary advantages, information exchange, and technology sharing of communication companies, coal mining companies, and technical equipment manufacturers, and provide solid support for the integration and development of “5G + intelligent construction” in the coal industry in the province. Safe and high-quality development of the coal industry.

General Manager Liao Jian said in his speech that Shanxi Mobile will work with Huawei and other industry partners to jointly promote the development and maturity of 5G DMN from four aspects: technological breakthroughs, standard formulation, industry promotion, and ecological construction. Continue to strengthen the implementation of the “five changes and three” speed-up plans of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government on the construction of 5G base stations, accelerate the 100% deep coverage of 5G networks in coal mining areas, and give full play to the 5G network, technological advantages and “cloud, network, data, intelligence, We will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the coal mining industry, promote 5G to empower thousands of industries, and make greater contributions to the realization of the “Shanxi Energy Revolution Comprehensive Reform Pilot” and “Shanxi’s high-quality development to add luster to Chinese-style modernization”.

Liao Jian, general manager of Shanxi Mobile, delivered a speech

Peng Yaping said: “In May 21, China Mobile and Huawei jointly proposed the concept and direction of 5G DMN. 5G DMN expects to build an intelligent and comprehensive underground dedicated mobile communication network through 5G technology. Through flexible spectrum combination and high integration Highly reliable intrinsically safe equipment and innovations such as multi-standard compatibility such as LTE and NB are adapted to underground special closed environments such as mines to create a fully flexible, fully-aware, and fully-integrated three-full network to support mines in realizing perception, decision-making, Control and other full intelligence. With the strength of Haofeng, the development of 5G DMN is inseparable from active policy support and cross-industry joint efforts. Let us work together to accelerate the development of the 5G DMN industry with the concept of innovation, openness, and win-win cooperation, and build a The 5G technology system that meets the needs and characteristics of the mining industry will jointly promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the industry.”

Speech by Peng Yaping, Deputy Director of Huawei Mobile System Department

5G DMN Leading the development of new capabilities in 5G smart mines

Luo Fan, Commander of the Mining Corps of China Mobile Shanghai Industry Research Institute at the promotion meeting, said that China Mobile has actively responded to national policies and built the world‘s largest 5G network with consistently leading quality. She pointed out that 5G DMN combines the advantages of AICDE, terminal capabilities, and platform capabilities to create the ultimate experience of viewing, sensing, controlling, connecting, and computing, and innovate to achieve wider coverage, larger bandwidth, more comprehensive services, and lower costs of 5G networks. She suggested that China Mobile is committed to becoming the main force of network power, digital China, and smart society, and will actively cooperate with Huawei, industry associations, leading mining companies, universities and other industrial partners to build a 5G DMN industrial ecology to help my country’s mining industry safe production and development. Intelligent development.

Wu Yunshan, Vice President of MKT and Solution Sales of Huawei Coal Mine Corps, delivered a wonderful speech “5G+Industrial Internet Enables Intelligent Coal Mine”, expounding Huawei’s thinking and suggestions on building an intelligent mine with an industrial Internet architecture centered on mining, 5G and AI , proposing that “data is the core of the digital transformation of the coal mining industry, 5G DMN enables the networking of equipment, improves the networking rate of equipment, and accelerates the intelligentization of mines”.

Join forces to build a new development trend of 5G smart mines

At the meeting, Shanxi Mobile and Huawei jointly released the 5G DMN launch declaration.

5G DMN launching ceremony

In the future, Shanxi Mobile will join hands with Huawei and other industry partners to jointly promote the development and maturity of 5G DMN from four aspects: technological research, standard formulation, industry promotion and ecological construction, and build a 5G DMN technical capability map in stages in 2-3 years, comprehensively Realize the underground intelligent comprehensive communication network, create a broad digital intelligence underground development space, let 5G smart mines realize “a hundred flowers bloom” in the fertile soil of Shanxi, and jointly promote the 5G new infrastructure to empower the high-quality development of Shanxi.



