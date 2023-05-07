Home » League towards the turning point in the EU, the goal is to govern. The Giorgetti line prevails
League towards the turning point in the EU, the goal is to govern. The Giorgetti line prevails

Salvini does not speak and listens to the colonels. The Giorgetti-Molinari line prevails

The goal is to govern in Europe as well, otherwise it counts for nothing (or little) even in Italy. This is the direction of the turning point that is taking place in the League, which today held the Federal Council (which officially announced the probable return to the Pontida meeting after the summer), the party’s highest organ. The first to speak was the Speaker of the House Lorenzo Fontanawho is officially still the party’s foreign manager.

The number one of Montecitorio expressed perplexity about a possible rapprochement with the EPP which would be difficult and complicated to explain to Northern League voters. In any case, his was an interlocutory intervention. With Fontana, on the same line, the MEP Annalisa Tardino, commissioner of the League in Sicily, and Fabrizio Cecchetti, number one of the party in Lombardy. But then another thesis emerged, carried forward by the group leader in the Chamber Richard Molinariunder the banner of realism and pragmatism.

Finding a way to count in Europe after the 2024 elections as a majority is looming Popular – Conservatives (by Giorgia Meloni), to send the left into opposition, and the Carroccio cannot remain on the sidelines. Molinari’s thesis was supported by all the Northern League governors, in the lead Attilio Fontana and Maurizio Fugatti (absent in Via Bellerio Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga who however certainly agree with the president of the deputies of the League).

