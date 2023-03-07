The two N26 founders Max Tayenthal (right) and Valentin Stalf. N26 // Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Six top managers from N26 sent an email to the founders in February 2022. The e-mail contains criticism of the corporate culture and the management style of the founders. A year later, half of the signatories have left the company.

In February 2022, six top managers of the digital bank N26 wrote an email to the founders Valentin Stalf and May Tayenthal. The team wanted to share their opinions on current issues with the two bosses. Chief Risk Officer Thomas Grosse sent the email, and the rest of the executives signed their first names. The Business portal manager magazine reported about it.

According to the document, the relationship between the founders and the top managers was “disturbed”. “We are concerned that if these issues remain unresolved, the company will spiral downward,” Manager Magazine quoted the sender as saying. A “culture of fear and blame” is worrying.

Top managers criticized the two N26 bosses so harshly

The message spoke of the “aggressive and disrespectful communication style of the founders. About a lack of trust in their colleagues and employees, about unclear decision-making processes that ultimately led to negative results,” writes Manager Magazin.

read too 120,000 euros seed capital: How the Greens are building a new association for the business lobby

The top managers would criticize Stalf and Tayenthal’s “controlling behavior”, which leads to “confusion and slower processes”. The two founders would be accused of being unable to resolve conflicts.

Today, a year later, half of those who signed the letter no longer work at the neobank. According to Manager Magazin, further departures are on the horizon.

lg