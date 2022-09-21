Leap Motor will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange soon: there is suspicion of fraud in the data, another risk cannot be ignored

Written by | Mayor

Source｜ Bedo Finance

On September 20, Leap Motor (HK: 09863) issued an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stating that Leap Motor will IPO from September 20 to September 23, 2022, and plans to sell about 131 million H shares globally. According to the plan, Leapmotor will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 29, 2022.

It is understood that the issue price per share of Leapmotor is HK$48.00-HK$62.00 per share, with 100 shares per lot. Based on this calculation, Leapmotor will raise a maximum of HK$8.111 billion. If calculated by the median (HK$48.00/share), the total amount of funds raised by Leap Motor is about HK$6.279 billion.

In the sprint to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Leaptop Technology has been subscribed by a number of cornerstone investors, including Zhejiang Industrial Fund, Jinhua City Industrial Fund, Jinkai Leading Fund, GF Fund, and Cathay Pacific. The above five institutions subscribed in total A $308.5 million stake in Leapmotor.

It is understood that Leapmotor has received investment from CICC Capital and Sequoia Capital. Before the listing, Dahua shares held 8.89% of the shares through Dahua Technology, and Guosen Securities held 5.70% of the shares.Shanghai ElectricHong Kong holds 4.03%, Sequoia Capital China holds 3.70% through Sequoia Zhisheng, and CICC Capital holds 1.79% through CICC Binchuang.

According to the prospectus of Leapmotor, the company mainly focuses on the mid-to-high-end mainstream in China with prices ranging from RMB 150,000 to RMB 300,000.new energy vehiclesmarket.According to Frost & Sullivan, the company is China‘s leading emergingelectric carThe fastest growing company among the companies.

According to the prospectus, Leapmotor will deliver a total of 43,748 electric vehicles in 2021, an increase of 443.5% over 2020. In the first half of 2022, Leapmotor continued to maintain rapid growth, delivering a total of 51,994 smart electric vehicles, an increase of 265.3% over the same period in 2021.

Source: Leapmotor Prospectus.

It is worth mentioning that the 2021 delivery volume disclosed by Leap Motor in its prospectus does not match what Leap Motor has previously announced. Earlier, the information released by Leapmotor showed that its cumulative delivery in 2021 will reach 43,121 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 278.6%, a difference of 627 vehicles, and there is suspicion of data fraud.

Source: Leap Motor.

Not only that, it is advertised as “focusing on China‘s mid-to-high-end mainstream new energy vehicle market of 150,000 to 300,000 yuan”, but the actual data of Leapmotor is self-defeating. As of December 31, 2021, Leapmotor has delivered 2,708 Leapmotor S01s, 46,162 Leapmotor T03s, and 3,965 Leapmotor C11s. Among them, T03 accounts for more than 90%, but the price is less than 100,000 yuan.

From January to August 2022, the cumulative delivery of Leapmotor vehicles was 76,563, of which Leapmotor T03, priced below 100,000 yuan, exceeded 50%.As far as August 2022 is concerned, Leapmotor’ssalesIt was 12,525 units, of which the sales of Leapmotor C11 were 6,277 units.

It is also understood that the delivery of Leapmotor C11 in July 2022 will be 6,582 units. This means that the sales of Leapmotor C11 in August 2022 fell by 4.63% month-on-month. In contrast, Leapmotor T03 increased by 14.39% month-on-month. According to a report by China Times, auto analyst Gu Yantao once analyzed that “the sales of the zero-run have soared in recent months, which is related to its main cost-effective positioning.”

Gu Yantao said, “A careful study of each model of Leapmotor will reveal that Leapmotor is using intelligence and cost-effectiveness to fight a differentiated war. For example, Leapmotor T03, which has an L2-level intelligent driving assistance system and automatic parking. car system, which is rare in the same class of models.”

Leapmotor also stated in the prospectus that “in 2021, our business will mainly depend on the successful sales of T03″. Leapmotor also said that the company plans to continue to introduce new models to enrich its product portfolio, as well as upgrade existing smart electric vehicle models and launch their new facelifts.

Source: Leapmotor Prospectus.

Similar to Leap Motor, the sales of Nezha cars, which also focus on the mid-to-low-end market, are also the same. According to the August sales data released by the Passenger Federation, the sales volume of Nezha in August 2022 was 16,017 units, a year-on-year increase of 142.20%. From January to August 2022, the cumulative delivery of Nezha cars is 93,185, far exceeding that of Leapmotor.

Since 2022, the sales volume of Nezha cars has continued to lead, with several natural monthly sales exceeding 10,000 units, which is better than the performance of “Weixiaoli” in the same period, and the cumulative delivery volume ranks first. In contrast, Xpeng Motors will deliver over 90,000 units from January to August 2022, ranking second.

At the same time, the delivery volume of Leapmotor surpassed that of Ideal and Weilai, reaching the third place. It is also understood that Leapmotor will officially launch the electric sedan C01 on September 28. According to the introduction by the sales staff of a store in Beijing to Beiduo Finance, Leapmotor C01 has also launched the “0 yuan order” program, and has prepared tens of thousands of Leapmotor C01 for delivery.

In line with the sales volume, Leap Motor’s revenue growth rate is very rapid. The prospectus shows that Leap Motor’s revenue in 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be 117 million yuan, 631 million yuan and 3.132 billion yuan respectively, with a compound annual growth rate of 411.39%, of which 2021 Annual revenue increased by 396.13% year-on-year.

In the first quarter of 2022, Leapmotor’s revenue reached 1.992 billion yuan, an increase of 616.4% from 278 million yuan in the same period in 2021. In 2019, 2020, 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, Leapmotor’s revenue from automobile and parts sales was 117 million yuan, 616 million yuan, 3.059 billion yuan and 1.990 billion yuan respectively .

Source: Leapmotor Prospectus.

As of now, Leapmotor is still in a state of loss. During the reporting period, the net losses of Leapmotor were 901 million yuan, 1.100 billion yuan, 2.846 billion yuan and 1.042 billion yuan respectively, and the adjusted net losses under non-IFRS measurement were 8 .1 billion yuan, 935 million yuan, 2.629 billion yuan and 969 million yuan.

Earlier, China Merchants Securities issued a report saying,new energy vehicleThe company is still in the rapid development stage of “1-10”, and is in a period of strategic loss, especially in the second quarter due to the disturbance of the cost side, the loss has expanded. China Merchants Securities also said that it has observed that the strength of demand in the end market is still weak, and there are still periodic opportunities in the peak season in the fourth quarter, but it is not appropriate to be overly optimistic.

According to the prospectus, Leapmotor’s R&D investment from 2019 to 2021 was 358 million yuan, 289 million yuan, and 740 million yuan, accounting for 306.4% and 45.8% of the total revenue in the same period, respectively. , 23.6%, of which R&D investment in 2020 will drop significantly, while in 2021, it will increase by 156% year-on-year.

In contrast, Leapmotor still has a big gap compared with the “first echelon”. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, NIO’s R&D investment was 4.429 billion yuan, 2.488 billion yuan and 4.592 billion yuan respectively, and Xiaopeng Motors’ R&D investment was 2.070 billion yuan and 1.726 billion yuan respectively. Yuan and 4.114 billion yuan, while the ideal car was 1.169 billion yuan, 1.100 billion yuan and 3.286 billion yuan respectively.

In addition, Leapmotor was notified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology before its listing, and the risks cannot be ignored. According to the “App Notice on Infringement of User Rights and Interests (The 5th Batch in 2022, the 25th Batch)” issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, a total of 47 apps (SDKs) have not been rectified as required, and the Zero Run APP (V1.20.30) The issues involved are “mandatory, frequent, and excessive requests for permissions by the APP”.

According to the report, the corresponding development of Leapmotor APP (V1.20.30) is Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co., Ltd. (ie “Leapmotor Car”). “Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co., Ltd.” was changed to “Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co., Ltd.”.

