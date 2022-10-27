This week, Apple officially launched the official version of iPadOS 16.1, which is also the first official version of iPadOS 16. This update brings a full range of functional improvements and fixes, while adding many new features.

As early as WWDC2022 in June, Apple launched the new iPadOS 16 system. Now with the release of the iPhone 14 series, the official version of iOS 16 has also been pushed to users around the world, but iPadOS 16 has not been able to meet users. Now that it has finally been officially launched, many users have been updated overnight.

As the iPadOS with the biggest change this time, the most important update is the addition of the “pre-stage scheduling” function to the iPad with the M1 chip. For iPad, even though the system has added support for keyboard and mouse, and many developers have launched professional-level office software on iPad, the office gap between iPad and MacBook is clear at a glance.

The first is that the same screen of the iPad can only display 2 apps, and one app can be suspended. And after the app is launched, it will fill the screen, which is derived from the previous interaction method of mobile phones. After all, before iPadOS appeared, iPad was basically a tablet of iOS. And the split-screen interface has only three adjustable sizes, and the arrangement is only left and right.

For users who are used to working with computers, only the windowed interface can be related to productivity. Today’s office forms basically need to switch between multiple applications to work together, and it is impossible to complete all the work through a single application.

For example, if you need reference materials to write a thesis, you need to open a browser to view related materials, or open a file manager to insert related pictures, which requires frequent switching of windows, which makes the iPad tedious and difficult to use.

If you want to trigger multiple applications to be used at the same time, you need to drag the App picture to the current interface or slide the small App window on the left side to the right to enter the fast multi-window mode.But only a maximum of 4 windows are allowed to be opened. Once there are more than 4, the first window will be squeezed to the App waiting area on the left.

However, according to the official website, the external monitor support scheduled in front of the stage will not be available on October 25. The official said that it will be launched later this year.Supporting resolutions up to 6K allows users to ideally organize their workspace, running up to 4 apps simultaneously on the iPad and an external monitor each.

The desktop app brings a series of new features optimized for the iPad Pro display, making the app more powerful with new elements and new interaction modes, including system-wide undo and redo, and a redesigned find and replace experience , a new version of the Documents menu, a customizable toolbar, the ability to change file extensions and view folder sizes in the Files app, and more.

With reference mode,The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display meets the requirements of workflows such as review and approval, color correction and compositing that require high color accuracy and uniform image quality.

This means that Pro-level users such as photographers, videographers, etc. can edit HDR images and videos on this device in their hands, bringing all the details to life. The cinematographer on the set can preview the content according to the final color profile of the film.

The most important thing is that there is no built-in weather application in the previous iPadOS version. If users want to view the weather details, they can only use third-party apps or open web pages through desktop components. But this time Apple added a weather app to iPadOS 16.1, and users have been waiting for it to come out, and this app has finally become a built-in app for iPad.

In addition, iPadOS 16.1 adds iCloud Shared Photo Library, a separate library that allows you to seamlessly share photos and videos with up to five other users.Setting up rules makes it easy to provide past photos based on start dates or people in photos when setting up or adding to your gallery.

Quickly switch between shared galleries, personal galleries, or both, using gallery filters. Shared edits and permissions allow everyone to add, edit, favorite, delete photos, and add descriptions.

The Share switch in Camera allows you to send photos you take directly to a shared gallery, or enable automatic sharing of photos when other participants are detected nearby via Bluetooth.

This iPadOS 16.1 can be said to be full of sincerity and brings many new features. However, it has just been released. I don’t know if this iPadOS 16.1 will repeat the mistakes of the official version of iOS 16, bringing functional improvements and many bugs in the video experience.

For long-awaited users, you can update and try it out, but make a backup of your data.