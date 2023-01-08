Home Business Learn about the 6 exclusive features of the iPhone 15 Pro series: No more squeezing toothpaste
Learn about the 6 exclusive features of the iPhone 15 Pro series: No more squeezing toothpaste

Learn about the 6 exclusive features of the iPhone 15 Pro series: No more squeezing toothpaste

In the standard version and Plus version of the iPhone 14 series, Apple is obviously not sincere enough. The chip, lens, and appearance are basically not upgraded. The focus is all on the Pro version, which brings Smart Island, A16 chip, 48-megapixel main camera, etc. It is a major upgrade, but compared to the current Android flagship, Apple still squeezes toothpaste-like piles.

According to supply chain sources, the iPhone 15 Pro series will have more comprehensive improvements,Even compared to the iPhone 15 standard version, there will be some exclusive upgrades.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or replaced by Ultra) will have six exclusive features.

The six exclusives include,A17 chip, titanium middle frame, Type-C interface, 8GB memory, pressure-sensitive buttons, periscope telephoto lens.

Among them, the A17 chip will be built based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process to improve performance and efficiency.

At the same time, after upgrading to 8GB memory, compared with 6GB memory, the situation of killing the background can be further improved.

It should be reminded that the Type-C interface may not be exclusive to the Pro series.However, the iPhone 15 standard version may castrate the transmission speed to the USB 2.0 standard,The Pro series supports at least USB 3.2.

According to another report, the iPhone 15 Pro series will be upgraded from a stainless steel middle frame to a titanium material. Although it is lighter and stronger, it has a fatal shortcoming when used in consumer products-the price is too expensive.

See also  MIUI 14 has finally become the best operating system again

In general, if the above configurations can be realized on the iPhone 15 Pro series, then compared with the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple will finally no longer be iterating on toothpaste.

Learn about the 6 exclusive features of the iPhone 15 Pro series: No more squeezing toothpaste

iPhone 15 renderings

