Learn to Manage Your Finances Effectively

The personal finance it has always been my passion: the idea of ​​having to understand how to manage money it has always fascinated me to the point of founding My business, blog n#1 in Italia on the theme, and to be realized different advanced programs with which I have taught thousands of readers my method for correct financial growth.

If you are looking for a blog to guide you in your individual financial managementTherefore, you can start here because you will find a lot of valid content.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more structured path and wish to follow a personal finance courseyou can take a look at theMy Business Academy or you can start following me to receive updates from the blog: here you can find the free presentation report.

Given the necessary premises, I want to dedicate the next few lines to tidying up by trying to guide you on Affari Miei in order to present you with the most useful resources for you. Let’s start.

Personal Finance: What does it mean for me?

Technically, the personal finance represents the set of economic choices that have to do with our portfolio: from savings to investments, from the choice of insurance to that of the current account, from the purchase of the house to the decision to open a business or change jobs, everything falls, in various capacities, into the world of management of their affairs.

If this is your first time on My business I want to give you my most sincere welcome on board, in the next few lines I will show you many useful resources for managing the most important financial issues.

Now that we’ve metWho some info about me), we can move on to essential resource list for your wallet.

Over the last few years I have written thousands of articles, done countless hours of podcast e of videos with one goal: help people do their business better.

I have divided the resources by category, so as to facilitate your journey. You have available, free of charge, endless readings for improve your life: make good use of it!

Advice for proper individual financial management

In 2019, I summarized the financial principles by which I direct my life in the book “Living on Income – Reach the Goal with the RGGI Method”.

Personal finance is substantiated, in my opinion, in four distinct but complementary areas:

R = Saving

G = Earn

G = Manage

I = Invest

Below I have collected the best contents that I invite you to consult to learn more.

Saving tips

Learning to save is the first fundamental step to grow financially. Here are the best articles on the subject:

Earn

To improve your financial situation you must, inevitably, earn more. I am not for enrichment as an end in itself but I support a healthy, gradual and value-oriented growth.

Making money, in my opinion, implies the necessary presence of two elements: mindset and practical ability. The first is worth no less than 80% of your success, which is why I have written many articles related to this aspect:

Below, however, you will find some more operational resources:

Manage

Management is in some ways more important than the production of money: I have seen many people earning a lot of money but squandering it because they are unable to manage it.

The balance sheet of your life must be in a positive balance.

It may seem trivial but, trust me, this is often not the case. Here are some tips that relate to managing your finances:

Invest

Many think that money is made by investing: I believe, however, that investment is only the last step necessary to protect the earnings obtained through work and business and to grow slowly in the long run.

Here are some very useful resources:

Conclusions

As you can see, this is a theme in which it is really possible to wander a great deal, to the point of feeling dizzy. Being disoriented is understandable, especially in an age where everything changes rapidly and we don’t know what steps to take without fear of making a mistake.

It’s a topic close to my heart, and that’s why I spoke about it in a podcast episode.

I will periodically update this list, in order to include the best resources for managing your money that I will publish from time to time.

I hope to be useful and company in your journey in the world of personal finance. Good luck!

