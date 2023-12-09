Lease a Cupra Formentor: 4 private and commercial deals!

PR/Business Insider

The Cupra Formentor obviously combines elegance and sportiness, which is noticeable both in the exterior lines and in the interior. It is named after a Mallorcan peninsula and, just as drifting as the Spanish winds, it also comes in most engine variants. It exists as Petrol engine and Dieselvehicle, but also in different ones Plug-in-Hybrid-Variations – the most power under the hood lies in the models that have a 2.0-Liter-TSI-Motor are equipped. The starting price (as of the end of 2023) is at least 33.040,00 Eurowith the range up to 53.980,00 Euro can be enough.

Cupra Formentor VZ Black Edition in private leasing offer

If this sounds like the right vehicle type for you and you want to lease the Cupra Formentor, we have exciting news for you: at Vehiculum you can lease the hybrid Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 180 kW for just 361.00 euros per month*. And the best thing about it is: Despite this low rate, the offer is aimed at private customers. This is special because comparable conditions often only apply to traders.

What you should know about the private leasing offer for the Cupra Formentor

As part of the leasing offer, you lease the Cupra Formentor VZ 310 PS for 24 months for 234.43 euros per month*. The mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year.

In addition to the monthly leasing rate for the petrol engine, you also have to plan another payment: a one-off payment of 1,084.00 euros will be charged for the delivery of the vehicle.

Duration: 24 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year

Monthly Rate: 234,43 Euro

extra costs: one-off 1084.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle

Special payment: no

Leasingfaktor: 0,43

Total cost factor: 0,51

Leasing a Cupra Formentor VZ: Is the offer worth it?

Over the two-year term, you pay a total of 6,710.32 euros with all additional costs Cupra Formentor VZ 310 PS*. This increases the calculated monthly leasing rate to 279.60 euros.

This can definitely be worth it – especially when you consider that you sometimes pay significantly more for this vehicle with similar conditions from other providers. This was the result of the price comparison in our leasing calculator, in which we could not find a cheaper offer for the Formentor in this version. In addition, both the leasing and the total cost factors are below one. This usually indicates a good offer. Only when these values ​​are significantly greater than one should you think twice about whether you really want to sign the leasing contract.

What can the Cupra Formentor VZ do? The petrol engine in a quick check

The Cupra Formentor VZ 310 PS* is a comfortable SUV that has 310 hp and a top speed of 210 km/h. You can see what else you should know about the powerful all-wheel drive car in the overview:

List price: 54.460,00 Euro

drive: Gasoline

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 310 PS

Top speed: 210 km/h

Fuel consumption: combined 8.5 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 192 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: parking assistance, air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring, automatic start/stop, traffic sign recognition, brake assistant, lane assistant and more

Color: freely selectable

delivery time: about seven months

Further leasing offers for the Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor is also available in other variants. There are currently exciting leasing offers for the SUV in this version too – some even with loyalty. This is a discount for interested parties who have a so-called return item. Returns can include expiring leasing or financing contracts as well as a Seat or Cupra vehicle purchased in cash.

With loyalty: Lease a Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW – only valid with loyalty – lease for 219.00 euros per month at Leasing Markt*

Target group: private leasing



Term: 24 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: approximately six months



Additional costs: one-off 1100.00 euros for transfer and registration



Leasingfaktor: 0,59



Total cost factor: 0.71



Consumption: combined 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions: combined 123 grams per kilometer



Note: Loyalization; only with returns; example illustration; Price and availability with the provider may vary

Cupra Formentor 1.4 TSI VZ e-Hybrid private lease

Cupra Formentor 1.4 TSI VZ e-Hybrid – leasing – lease for 367.00 euros per month at Leasing Markt*

Target group: private leasing



Term: 36 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: available immediately



Additional costs: one-off transfer costs of 1,159.00 euros



Leasingfaktor: 0,74



Total cost factor: 0.80



Weighted electricity consumption: 16.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions combined weighted: combined 34 grams per kilometer



Note: Example image; Price and availability with the provider may vary

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW private lease

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110 kW – leasing – lease for 196.00 euros per month from Leasing Lama*

Target group: private leasing



Term: 24 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: approximately six to seven months



Additional costs: one-off 1360.00 euros for collecting the vehicle from the factory



Leasingfaktor: 0,51



Total cost factor: 0.65



Consumption: combined 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions: combined 143 grams per kilometer



Note: Example image; Price and availability with the provider may vary

