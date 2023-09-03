Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros: 3 cheap deals in 2023

You can currently lease various e-cars for less than 200.00 euros per month. PR/Business Insiders

E-cars have the reputation of being significantly more expensive than petrol-driven ones. In the meantime, however, there are also many cheaper vehicles that are suitable as entry-level models.

This includes small cars in particular. But even larger e-cars are surprisingly affordable – especially as a leased vehicle.

We introduce you to cheap e-cars that you can lease for less than 200.00 euros per month. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Consumers continue to pay significantly more for e-cars when they first buy them than for comparable gasoline-powered vehicles – at least at first glance. So same government grants again BAFA environmental bonus The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) reimburses this surcharge. Besides, they are maintenance costs lower. In addition, in addition to premium vehicles from brands such as Tesla, there are now also significantly cheaper e-cars that are excellent as entry-level models suit. This mainly includes small cars like the Fiat 500 Electric*.

read too

Is an electric car worth it? Five reasons that speak for electric cars

E-car: leasing makes the switch easier

Not only car buyers benefit from these developments on the electric car market. You are also entitled to the environmental bonus when leasing a car, which makes the switch to electromobility even easier. The typical advantages of car leasing are also attractive. These include, among others: planning security, low risk, fixed terms and manageable costs upon initial purchase. Finally, the large number of cheaper e-cars is also reflected in the leasing market. There are now numerous offers that cost less than 200.00 euros per month.

read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 – and where you can lease them at the best price

Cheap electric cars: You can lease these e-cars for less than 200 euros

Do you also want to swap your petrol engine for an electric car? Then you should check this one out leasing offers Look for e-cars from brands like Fiat or Hyundai that are there for under 200.00 euros per month gives. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Renault Twingo E-Tech at a glance

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:77,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 4500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:one-off fee of 999.00 euroslist price:28.000,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,28Total cost factor:0.42 (1.09 with BAFA)Fuel:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:81 PS (60 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 135 km/hRange:up to 270 kilometersConsumption:combined 16.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Lane Departure Warning, Trip Computer, Rain Sensor, Parking Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Climate Control, Android Auto and moreColor:not specifiedDelivery time:immediately available

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Dacia Spring Essential at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:86,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 4500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:one-off fee of 999.00 euroslist price:23.050,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,37Total cost factor:0.55 (1.37 with BAFA)Fuel:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:44 PS (32 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 125 km/hRange:up to 305 kilometersConsumption:combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, on-board computer and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:immediately available

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Fiat 500 Electric at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:149,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 4500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:one-off 1180.00 euros (including admission)list price:35.190,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,42Total cost factor:0.56 (1.10 with BAFA)Fuel:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:113 PS (83 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 150 km/hRange:up to 245 kilometersConsumption:combined 13.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Multifunction steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, climate control, trip computer, voice control, voice control, cruise control, touch screen and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:about a month

Get back the BAFA environmental bonus

Important: The BAFA environmental bonus mentioned at the beginning is already included in these offers. You have to pay the full amount in advance to the retailer, but you can then have it refunded directly to BAFA. That’s why you have to self-employed take care. You can find the right application here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

read too

Car leasing: what is the leasing factor and how does it help you find good deals?

Important information on the leasing and total cost factor

In the overview of the offers you may be over the terms Leasing and total cost factor stumbled. These are two values ​​with which you Compare leasing offers and evaluate can. The leasing factor is calculated from the monthly rate and the list price, while the total cost factor also takes into account ancillary payments such as the commitment fee and the term. The following applies to both values: If they are around one, offers are classified as good. If they are – like here – below one, they are actually very good.

read too

Total cost factor in car leasing: what it says and how to calculate it

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

