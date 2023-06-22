Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros: Four cheap leasing offers

PR/Business Insider

E-cars have the reputation of being significantly more expensive than petrol-driven ones. In the meantime, however, there are also many cheaper vehicles that are suitable as entry-level models.

This includes small cars in particular. But even larger e-cars are surprisingly affordable – especially as a leased vehicle.

We introduce you to cheap leasing deals for e-cars that cost less than 200.00 euros per month. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

Consumers continue to pay significantly more for e-cars when they first buy them than for comparable gasoline-powered vehicles – at least at first glance. So same government grants again BAFA environmental bonus The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) reimburses this surcharge. Besides, they are maintenance costs lower. In addition, in addition to premium vehicles from brands such as Tesla, there are now also significantly cheaper e-cars that are excellent as entry-level models suit. This mainly includes small cars like the Dacia Spring Essential* or Fiat 500 Electric*.

E-car: leasing makes the switch easier

Not only car buyers benefit from these developments on the electric car market. You are also entitled to the environmental bonus when leasing a car, which makes the switch to electromobility even easier. The typical advantages of car leasing are also attractive. These include, among others: planning security, low risk, fixed terms and manageable costs upon initial purchase. Finally, the large number of cheaper e-cars is also reflected in the leasing market. There are now numerous offers that cost less than 200.00 euros per month.

Cheap electric cars: You can lease these e-cars for less than 200 euros

Do you also want to swap your petrol engine for an electric car? Then you should check this one out Leasing offers Look for e-cars from brands like Dacia, Fiat or Renault that are there for under 200.00 euros per month gives. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Dacia Spring Essential at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:60 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:118,11 Eurospecial payment:5750.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus; can be refunded)Transfer costs:1090,00 Eurolist price:22.750,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,52Total cost factor:0.60 (without BAFA; 1.02 with BAFA)Transmission:AutomaticPerfomance:44 PS (32 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 125 km/hRange:up to 227 kilometersPower Consumption:combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Air conditioning, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic start/stop and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:about five months

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Renault Twingo E-Tech at a glance

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:129,00 Eurospecial payment:4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus; can be refunded)Transfer costs:999,00 Eurolist price:28.000,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,46Total cost factor:0.61 (without BAFA; 1.28 with BAFA)Transmission:AutomaticPerfomance:81 PS (60 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 135 km/hRange:up to 270 kilometersPower Consumption:combined 16.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Lane departure warning, cruise control, climate control, trip computer, rain sensor, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:not specifiedDelivery time:not specified

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Fiat 500 Electric at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:149,00 Eurospecial payment:4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus; can be refunded)Transfer costs:990,00 Eurolist price:34.990,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,43Total cost factor:0.54 (without BAFA; 1.08 with BAFA)Transmission:AutomaticPerfomance:118 PS (87 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 150 km/hRange:up to 245 kilometersPower Consumption:combined 14.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning. On-board computer, automatic start/stop, rain sensor, cruise control, touchscreen and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:about eight months

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Ora Funky Cat 300 at a glance

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:199,00 Eurospecial payment:5700.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus; can be refunded)Transfer costs:1169.00 euros (including registration)list price:38.990,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,51Total cost factor:0.64 (without BAFA; 1.24 with BAFA)Transmission:AutomaticPerfomance:171 PS (126 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 420 kilometersPower Consumption:combined 16.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Onboard computer, navigation system, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, rain sensor, cruise control, voice control, emergency brake assistant, blind spot assistant, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:BeigeDelivery time:immediately available

Get back the BAFA environmental bonus

Important: The BAFA environmental bonus mentioned at the beginning is already included in these offers. You have to pay the full amount in advance to the retailer, but you can then have it refunded directly to BAFA. That’s why you have to self-employed take care of. You can find the right application here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

Important information on the leasing and total cost factor

In the overview of the offers you may be over the terms Leasing and total cost factor stumbled. These are two values ​​with which you Compare leasing offers and evaluate can. The leasing factor is calculated from the monthly rate and the list price, while the total cost factor also takes into account ancillary payments such as the commitment fee and the term. The following applies to both values: If they are around one, offers are classified as good. If they are – like here – below one, they are actually very good.

