Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros: the 4 best offers

E-cars have the reputation of being significantly more expensive than petrol-driven ones. In the meantime, however, there are also many cheaper vehicles that are suitable as entry-level models. This includes small cars in particular. But even larger e-cars are surprisingly affordable – especially as a leased vehicle. We introduce you to cheap leasing deals for e-cars that cost less than 200.00 euros per month. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

Consumers continue to pay significantly more for e-cars when they first buy them than for comparable gasoline-powered vehicles – at least at first glance. So same government grants again BAFA environmental bonus The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) reimburses this surcharge. Besides, they are maintenance costs lower. In addition, in addition to premium vehicles from brands such as Tesla, there are now also significantly cheaper e-cars that are excellent as entry-level models suit. This mainly includes small cars like the Elaris Pio*, Dacia Spring Essential* or Fiat 500 Electric*.

E-car: leasing makes the switch easier

Not only car buyers benefit from these developments on the electric car market. You are also entitled to the environmental bonus when leasing a car, which makes the switch to electromobility even easier. The typical advantages of car leasing are also attractive. These include, among others: planning security, low risk, fixed terms and manageable costs upon initial purchase. Finally, the large number of cheaper e-cars is also reflected in the leasing market. There are now numerous offers that cost less than 200.00 euros per month.

Cheap electric cars: You can lease these e-cars for less than 200 euros

Do you also want to swap your petrol engine for an electric car? Then you should check this one out Leasing offers for e-cars from brands like Elaris, Dacia or Fiat that are there for under 200.00 euros per month gives. We have found all offers in our leasing calculator.

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Dacia Spring Essential at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 129,99 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Transfer costs: 949,00 Euro list price: 22.750,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,57 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 44 PS (32 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 125 km/h Range: maximum 230 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, on-board computer, automatic start/stop and more Color: silber Delivery time: around vier Monate

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Elaris Pio at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 135,72 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Transfer costs: 890,00 Euro list price: 13.830,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,98 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 49 PS (36 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 102 km/h Range: maximum 255 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 14.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, parking assistance, reversing camera and more Color: freely selectable from four colors Delivery time: about two months

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Elaris Dyo at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 144,49 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Transfer costs: 890,00 Euro list price: 16.830,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,86 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 48 PS (35 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 110 km/h Range: maximum 300 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 11.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring system, rear view camera and more Color: white Delivery time: about three months

The most important information about the leasing offer for the Fiat 500 E Action at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 149,00 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Transfer costs: 1199.00 euros (including registration) list price: 28.290,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,53 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 95 PS (70 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 135 km/h Range: maximum 190 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 13.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, Bluetooth, USB and more Color: schwarz Delivery time: immediately available

Get back the BAFA environmental bonus

Important: The BAFA environmental bonus mentioned at the beginning is already included in these offers. You have to pay the full amount in advance to the retailer, but you can then have it refunded directly to BAFA. That’s why you have to self-employed take care of. You can find the right application here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

Important information on the leasing and total cost factor

In the overview of the offers you may be over the terms Leasing and total cost factor stumbled. These are two values ​​with which you Compare leasing offers and evaluate can. The leasing factor is calculated from the monthly rate and the list price, while the total cost factor also takes into account ancillary payments such as the commitment fee and the term. The following applies to both values: If they are around one, offers are classified as good. If they are – like here – below one, they are actually very good.

