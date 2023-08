Lease Cupra Formentor: 4 private and commercial deals for you

PR/Business Insider

Hybrid vehicles are significantly more environmentally friendly than petrol engines and at the same time more reliable than electric cars because they are not exclusively powered by electric motors. On average, they can save between 15 percent and 25 percent in fuel compared to a conventional petrol engine. They have both an electric and a combustion engine, between which they usually switch automatically and as needed. The following applies: They use the electric motor for short distances, while they are supported by the combustion engine for long distances. This makes them the perfect vehicle for people who need to cover both short and long distances in their car.

Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 180 kW: Hybrid leasing offer

If that sounds like the right type of vehicle for you, we have exciting news for you: At Vehiculum you can lease the hybrid Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 180 kW for only 361.00 euros per month*. And the best thing about it is: Despite this low rate, the offer is aimed at private customers. This is special because comparable conditions often only apply to traders.

What you should know about the hybrid leasing offer for the Cupra Formentor

As part of the leasing offer, you can lease the Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW for 48 months for EUR 328.00 per month*. The mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year.

In addition to the monthly leasing rate for the hybrid, you have to plan another payment: There is a one-time fee of 1042.02 euros for the transfer of the vehicle.

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year

Monthly Rate: 361,00 Euro

extra costs: one-time payment of EUR 1,042.02 for the transfer of the vehicle

special payment: no

Leasingfaktor: 0,78

total cost factor: 0,83

Lease the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: Is the offer worth it?

Over the four-year term, you pay a total of 18,370.02 euros for the with all additional costs Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 180 kW*. This increases the monthly leasing rate to 382.71 euros.

It can definitely be worth it – especially when you consider that you sometimes pay significantly more for this vehicle from other providers with similar conditions. This was the result of the price comparison in our leasing calculator, in which we could not find a cheaper offer for the Formentor in this version. In addition, both the leasing and the total cost factor are below one. This usually indicates a good offer. Only when these values ​​are significantly greater than one should you think twice about whether you really want to sign the leasing contract.

What can the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid do? The hybrid in a quick check

The Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150kW* is a comfortable SUV that achieves 245 hp and a top speed of 210 km/h. The purely electric range is around 54 kilometers with a charging time of around five hours (may vary). The actual range depends on factors such as personal driving style, route conditions, outside temperature, weather, use of heating and air conditioning, pre-heating and the number of passengers. You can see what else you should know about the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid in the overview:

list price: 46.260,00 Euro

drive: Hybrid

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 245 PS

top speed: 210 km/h

Range: 54 Kilometer

power consumption: combined 14.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

fuel consumption: combined 1.5 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 33 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Parking assistance, air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring, automatic start/stop, traffic sign recognition, brake assistant, lane assistant and more

Color: freely selectable

delivery time: about seven to nine months

More leasing offers for the Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor is also available as a petrol engine. There are currently exciting leasing offers for the SUV in this version too – some even with loyalty. This is a benefit for interested parties who have a so-called return. Returns can be expiring leasing or financing contracts as well as a Seat or Cupra vehicle purchased in cash.

With loyalty: Lease Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW

Lease Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW – only valid with loyalty – for 169.00 euros per month at Vehiculum*

Target group: private leasing



Term: 24 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: about five to seven months



Additional costs: one-time fee of 1237.60 euros for collecting the vehicle from the factory



Leasingfaktor: 0,46



Total cost factor: 0.60



Consumption: combined 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions: combined 144 grams per kilometer



Note: loyalty; only with returns; example illustration; Price and availability at the provider may vary

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW private lease

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110 kW – leasing – lease for 234.00 euros per month from Vehiculum*

Target group: private leasing



Term: 24 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: about five to seven months



Additional costs: one-time fee of 1237.60 euros for collecting the vehicle from the factory



Leasingfaktor: 0,64



Total cost factor: 0.77



Consumption: combined 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions: combined 142 grams per kilometer



Note: sample image; Price and availability at the provider may vary

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW commercial lease

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110 kW – leasing – lease for 134.00 euros per month from Vehiculum*

Target group: commercial leasing



Term: 24 months



Mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year



Delivery time: about seven to nine months



Additional costs: one-time payment of EUR 1,040.00 for collecting the vehicle from the factory



Leasingfaktor: 0,41



Total cost factor: 0.54



Consumption: combined 6.6 liters per 100 kilometers



CO2 emissions: combined 150 grams per kilometer



Note: sample image; Price and availability at the provider may vary

