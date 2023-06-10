Lease the Cupra Leon cheaply privately: Secure the best offer here!

PR/Business Insider

With more than 6000 new registrations in 2023 belongs to Cupra Leon to the most popular station wagons in Germany. The success of the car launched in 2020 is not surprising, after all it offers up to 310 hpa maximum speed of maximum 250 km/h and a extensive standard equipment paired with one sporty and elegant design. If you want to drive the Cupra Leon, you don’t even have to dig deep into your pockets. That’s how he starts Gross list price at 32,620.00 euros an – was below the average price for new mid-size and lower mid-size cars lies. According to that ADAC Vehicles from this class in Germany cost between 38,473.00 and 54,544.00 euros on average.

Favorable leasing offer for the Cupra Leon

However, it is even cheaper to lease the Cupra Leon. Lessees benefit from benefits like the high one planning security, low costs at the initial purchase and a low risk – for example with regard to topics such as residual value and resale.

We have a suitable offer for the Cupra Leon in the Sportstourer 1.5 TSI version in our Leasing-Rechner found. Accordingly, private individuals lease the station wagon at leasing market for unbeatable 214.00 euros per month*. Die Term is only 24 months at a Mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. The special thing about this deal: the short term over two years, which offers a high degree of flexibility. Recently we have seen more and more offers with 48-month terms. While long terms are not a disadvantage per se, they can act as a deterrent as you have to commit longer.

Lease Cupra Leon cheaply: These additional costs are added

As with almost all leasing deals, this offer for the Cupra Leon* extra costs. So there’s another one for those who are interested one-time payment of 1080.00 euros for making the vehicle available. Besides, there is one small hook …

Leasing offer for the Leon only valid with loyalty

That’s how this deal works exclusively to people who already drive a Seat or Cupra. This is common practice in the auto industry and an attempt to retain customers. Therefore, this procedure will also loyalty called. To get the leasing offer for the Cupra Leon* to be able to secure is a must one of the following conditions are met:

expiring lease (returns) OR

expiring financing agreement OR

Seat or Cupra vehicle purchased in cash

Returns must have been registered to the owner for at least six months

All details of the leasing deal at a glance

target group: Private leasing Duration: 24 Fun mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year monthly Rate: 214,00 Euro extra costs: 1080.00 Euro transfer costs special payment: without deposit Leasingfaktor: 0,63 total cost factor: 0,76 Pre-condition: only valid with loyalty

Is the leasing offer for the Cupra Leon worth it?

In execution Sports Tourer 1.5 TSI costs the Cupra Leon* 34.225,00 Euro. This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,63 and the Total cost factor 0.76. Both values, which are used to compare and evaluate leasing deals, are below one. That’s usually a Notice of an attractive offer. For that reason alone, it could be worth hitting. In addition, there is our leasing calculator no better deal for the Leon spat out. Accordingly, Leasing Markt offers the Cupra Leon at the best price. So the deal is twice as worth it!

That’s what the Leon offers

The most important details and features of the Cupra Leon Sportstourer 1.5 TSI* We have summarized the private leasing offer from Leasing Markt here. Below: 150 PSup to 216 km/h and a comfortable one Equipped with voice control, touchscreen and parking assistance.

list price: 34.225,00 Euro drive: Petrol circuit: manually Performance: 150 PS (110 Kilowatts) top speed: up to 216 km/h fuel consumption: combined 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 136 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic start/stop, parking assistance, climate control, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, voice control and more Color: white delivery time: about five months