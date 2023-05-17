Home » Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These are the best offers
Business

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These are the best offers

by admin
Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These are the best offers

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Which cars will be the most popular in 2023? The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in Flensburg provides the answer. The KBA regularly publishes a list of all new vehicle registrations of the month. The list also contains a column with the sum of all new registrations for the currently available models for the current year. This also makes it possible to record which cars were registered most frequently in 2023 and are therefore the most popular.

read too

These are the 5 most popular SUVs of 2022

According to KBA: The most popular cars in 2023

In 2023, these will mostly be Volkswagen models. Three of the five most popular cars come from VW. There will also be one vehicle each from Tesla and Opel. Volkswagen is also represented once again in places six to ten. Škoda, Mercedes, Mini and Audi complete the top ten. (Status: up to and including April 2023).

The 10 most popular cars at a glance

  • Platz 1: VW Golf (25,343 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 2: VW T-Roc (22,633 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 3: VW Tiguan (21,125 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 4: Tesla Model Y (17,487 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 5: Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 6: Škoda Octavia (15,927 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 7: Mercedes C-Class (15,317 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 8: VW Passat (13,922 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 9: Mini Mini (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
  • Platz 10: Audi A4 (13,067 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 – you can lease them here

Here you can lease the most popular cars in 2023

Do you want to drive one of the bestsellers of 2023? No problem, because we have searched our leasing calculator for the best offers for the five most popular cars in 2023. All deals are private leasing offers and the incredibly low monthly rates start at just 146.00 euros. You can also find more here Leasing-Deals.

The leasing conditions for the VW Golf at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing
Duration: 48 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 200,00 Euro
special payment: 7912,00 Euro
Deployment Fee: no
list price: 33.244,54 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,60
Total cost factor: 1,10
Circuit: Automatic
Perfomance: 116 PS (85 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 223 km/h
Consumption: combined 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 102 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: On-board computer, rain sensor, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, voice control, automatic climate control, navigation system, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, lane departure warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen and more
Color: not specified
Delivery time: around vier Monate

The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 48 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 214,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: 990,00 Euro
list price: 30.065,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,71
Total cost factor: 0,78
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 185 km/h
Consumption: combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 135 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: Automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, cruise control, on-board computer, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system and more
Color: Grau
Delivery time: about five months

The leasing conditions for the VW Tiguan at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 48 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 271,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: 1150,00 Euro
list price: 35.800,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,76
Total cost factor: 0,82
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 195 km/h
Consumption: combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 151 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: keyless central locking, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, on-board computer, emergency brake assistant and more
Color: Grau
Delivery time: about seven months

The leasing conditions for the Tesla Model Y at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 48 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 645,48 Euro
special payment: 3000.00 euros for BAFA (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: 1229.52 euros (including registration)
list price: 64.965,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,99
Total cost factor: 1.13 (1.03 without BAFA)
Circuit: Automatic
Perfomance: 514 PS (378 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 217 km/h
Range: up to 455 kilometers
Consumption: combined 17.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: keyless central locking, cruise control, parking assistance, emergency brake assist, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, on-board computer, navigation system, touch screen, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more
Color: Schwarz
Delivery time: immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 36 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 146,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: 940,00 Euro
list price: 19.480,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,75
Total cost factor: 0,88
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 75 PS (55 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 174 km/h
Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 130 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: Trip computer, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, automatic start/stop, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system and more
Color: White
Delivery time: about seven months

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider picks from Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  Beimo Hi-Tech: Enter the domestic aviation company's civil aviation aircraft material replacement supply chain system_ 东方 Fortune.com

You may also like

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Musk on Home Office: “Laptop Class Lives in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy