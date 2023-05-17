Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These are the best offers

Which cars will be the most popular in 2023? The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in Flensburg provides the answer. The KBA regularly publishes a list of all new vehicle registrations of the month. The list also contains a column with the sum of all new registrations for the currently available models for the current year. This also makes it possible to record which cars were registered most frequently in 2023 and are therefore the most popular.
According to KBA: The most popular cars in 2023
In 2023, these will mostly be Volkswagen models. Three of the five most popular cars come from VW. There will also be one vehicle each from Tesla and Opel. Volkswagen is also represented once again in places six to ten. Škoda, Mercedes, Mini and Audi complete the top ten. (Status: up to and including April 2023).
The 10 most popular cars at a glance
- Platz 1: VW Golf (25,343 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 2: VW T-Roc (22,633 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 3: VW Tiguan (21,125 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 4: Tesla Model Y (17,487 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 5: Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 6: Škoda Octavia (15,927 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 7: Mercedes C-Class (15,317 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 8: VW Passat (13,922 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 9: Mini Mini (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
- Platz 10: Audi A4 (13,067 new registrations up to and including April 2023)
Here you can lease the most popular cars in 2023
Do you want to drive one of the bestsellers of 2023? No problem, because we have searched our leasing calculator for the best offers for the five most popular cars in 2023. All deals are private leasing offers and the incredibly low monthly rates start at just 146.00 euros. You can also find more here Leasing-Deals.
The leasing conditions for the VW Golf at a glance
|Target group:
|Private and commercial leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|200,00 Euro
|special payment:
|7912,00 Euro
|Deployment Fee:
|no
|list price:
|33.244,54 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,60
|Total cost factor:
|1,10
|Circuit:
|Automatic
|Perfomance:
|116 PS (85 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 223 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 102 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|On-board computer, rain sensor, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, voice control, automatic climate control, navigation system, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, lane departure warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen and more
|Color:
|not specified
|Delivery time:
|around vier Monate
The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|214,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|990,00 Euro
|list price:
|30.065,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,71
|Total cost factor:
|0,78
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 185 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 135 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, cruise control, on-board computer, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system and more
|Color:
|Grau
|Delivery time:
|about five months
The leasing conditions for the VW Tiguan at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|271,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|1150,00 Euro
|list price:
|35.800,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,76
|Total cost factor:
|0,82
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 195 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 151 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|keyless central locking, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, on-board computer, emergency brake assistant and more
|Color:
|Grau
|Delivery time:
|about seven months
The leasing conditions for the Tesla Model Y at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|645,48 Euro
|special payment:
|3000.00 euros for BAFA (can be refunded)
|Deployment Fee:
|1229.52 euros (including registration)
|list price:
|64.965,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,99
|Total cost factor:
|1.13 (1.03 without BAFA)
|Circuit:
|Automatic
|Perfomance:
|514 PS (378 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 217 km/h
|Range:
|up to 455 kilometers
|Consumption:
|combined 17.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 0 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|keyless central locking, cruise control, parking assistance, emergency brake assist, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, on-board computer, navigation system, touch screen, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more
|Color:
|Schwarz
|Delivery time:
|immediately available
The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|36 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|146,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|940,00 Euro
|list price:
|19.480,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,75
|Total cost factor:
|0,88
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|75 PS (55 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 174 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 130 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Trip computer, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, automatic start/stop, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system and more
|Color:
|White
|Delivery time:
|about seven months