Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These are the best offers

Which cars will be the most popular in 2023? The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in Flensburg provides the answer. The KBA regularly publishes a list of all new vehicle registrations of the month. The list also contains a column with the sum of all new registrations for the currently available models for the current year. This also makes it possible to record which cars were registered most frequently in 2023 and are therefore the most popular.

According to KBA: The most popular cars in 2023

In 2023, these will mostly be Volkswagen models. Three of the five most popular cars come from VW. There will also be one vehicle each from Tesla and Opel. Volkswagen is also represented once again in places six to ten. Škoda, Mercedes, Mini and Audi complete the top ten. (Status: up to and including April 2023).

The 10 most popular cars at a glance

Platz 1 : VW Golf (25,343 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: VW Golf (25,343 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 2 : VW T-Roc (22,633 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: VW T-Roc (22,633 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 3 : VW Tiguan (21,125 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: VW Tiguan (21,125 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 4 : Tesla Model Y (17,487 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Tesla Model Y (17,487 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 5 : Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 6 : Škoda Octavia (15,927 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Škoda Octavia (15,927 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 7 : Mercedes C-Class (15,317 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Mercedes C-Class (15,317 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 8 : VW Passat (13,922 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: VW Passat (13,922 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 9 : Mini Mini (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Mini Mini (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023) Platz 10: Audi A4 (13,067 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

Here you can lease the most popular cars in 2023

Do you want to drive one of the bestsellers of 2023? No problem, because we have searched our leasing calculator for the best offers for the five most popular cars in 2023. All deals are private leasing offers and the incredibly low monthly rates start at just 146.00 euros. You can also find more here Leasing-Deals.

The leasing conditions for the VW Golf at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 200,00 Euro special payment: 7912,00 Euro Deployment Fee: no list price: 33.244,54 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,60 Total cost factor: 1,10 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 116 PS (85 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 223 km/h Consumption: combined 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 102 grams per kilometer Furnishing: On-board computer, rain sensor, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, voice control, automatic climate control, navigation system, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, lane departure warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen and more Color: not specified Delivery time: around vier Monate

The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 214,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 990,00 Euro list price: 30.065,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,71 Total cost factor: 0,78 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 185 km/h Consumption: combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 135 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, cruise control, on-board computer, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about five months

The leasing conditions for the VW Tiguan at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 271,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1150,00 Euro list price: 35.800,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,76 Total cost factor: 0,82 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 195 km/h Consumption: combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 151 grams per kilometer Furnishing: keyless central locking, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, on-board computer, emergency brake assistant and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about seven months

The leasing conditions for the Tesla Model Y at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 645,48 Euro special payment: 3000.00 euros for BAFA (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: 1229.52 euros (including registration) list price: 64.965,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,99 Total cost factor: 1.13 (1.03 without BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 514 PS (378 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 217 km/h Range: up to 455 kilometers Consumption: combined 17.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: keyless central locking, cruise control, parking assistance, emergency brake assist, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, on-board computer, navigation system, touch screen, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: Schwarz Delivery time: immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 36 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 146,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 940,00 Euro list price: 19.480,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,75 Total cost factor: 0,88 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 75 PS (55 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 174 km/h Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 130 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Trip computer, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, automatic start/stop, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system and more Color: White Delivery time: about seven months