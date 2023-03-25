Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Are you looking for a car that offers plenty of space, a cool design and high-quality equipment? If your dream car should also be as environmentally friendly as possible, it could Opel Mokka-e* be the right vehicle for you. 136 hp, a range of 335 kilometers and up to 150 km/h – the stylish E-SUV delivers everything you can dream of. And with a gross list price of only 36,875.00 euros, it is comparatively affordable.

Opel Mokka-e: Inexpensive leasing offer for the electric car

The Opel Mokka-e is even cheaper if you lease it. We have found the right offer for this at Mein Auto*. Private customers are currently leasing the SUV there at the best conditions. Accordingly, you only pay 274.00 euros per month for the Mokka-e. For comparison: With the competition, you pay at least 100.00 euros more per month for comparable leasing contracts. This was the result of the price research in our leasing calculator, where you can also search for the cheapest deals for your dream car yourself.

What you should know about the leasing deal for the Opel Mokka-e

As part of this offer* you lease the SUV for a period of 24 months. The mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year. For a small monthly surcharge, the mileage can be extended to up to 20,000 kilometers. This increases the rate to a maximum of EUR 329.00, which is still very cheap.

You will have to pay these additional costs

With most leasing contracts, you still have to be prepared for one-off special payments. Also this contract for the Opel Mokka-e* is no exception. In addition to the monthly rate, there is also a deposit of 1000.00 euros. In addition, there is 120.00 euros for the registration of the vehicle. However, the typical provisioning fee does not apply. And you don’t have to pay in advance for the BAFA environmental bonus, for which this car qualifies as an electric car. This is unusual, since most dealers charge this amount (here: 4500.00 euros) in their offers, but still request it separately. Compared to most other e-car deals, you have significantly lower initial purchase costs with this offer.

Lease Opel Mokka-e: Overview with all key data on the leasing offer

The most important key data for Leasing-Deal* we have summarized it for you here:

target group : Private leasing (commercial leasing also possible)

: Private leasing (commercial leasing also possible) Duration : 24 Fun

: 24 Fun mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year delivery time : until May 2023

: until May 2023 Monthly Rate : from 274.00 euros

: from 274.00 euros deployment fee : omitted

: omitted special payment : omitted

: omitted down payment : 1000.00 euros (one-off)

: 1000.00 euros (one-off) admission costs : 120.00 euros (one-off)

: 120.00 euros (one-off) Leasingfaktor : 0,74

: 0,74 total cost factor: 0,87

What can the Opel Mokka-e do?

That you the Opel Mokka-e* has a lot to offer, we have already explained it to you. What else do you think about the E-SUV from the Leasing offer from Mein Auto* should know, we have listed it here again:

list price : 36.875,00 Euro

: 36.875,00 Euro drive : Electric motor

: Electric motor circuit : Automatic

: Automatic Performance : 136 PS (100 Kilowatts)

: 136 PS (100 Kilowatts) top speed : 150 km/h

: 150 km/h Range : 335 Kilometer

: 335 Kilometer power consumption : combined 15.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

: combined 15.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : 0 Gramm pro 100 Kilometer

: 0 Gramm pro 100 Kilometer Furnishing: Parking pilot, parking aid, touch screen, air conditioning, on-board computer, tire pressure monitor, traffic sign recognition, brake assistant, hill start assistant, multifunction steering wheel and more