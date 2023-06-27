Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the best offer for the e-SUV

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

E-cars don’t have to be small compact cars, what VW does with the ID.4 proves The chic SUV is popular too E-Tiguan called because it is as comfortable and spacious as the popular petrol engine, but despite its size it is not a climate sinner. It owes this to its reliable electric motor. No wonder, then, that the ID.4 is also very popular. It is one of the most frequently registered electric cars of the year.

read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 – you can lease them here at the best price

Because its environmental properties can be reconciled with your sustainability requirements and its design and equipment meet your requirements for a car in 2023, do you also want to drive the ID.4?? Then you could Leasing fulfill this wish relatively inexpensively.

Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the best offer for the popular E-SUV

Leasing offers you many advantages compared to buying. This includes the manageable costs at the time of initial purchase low risk with regard to residual value and resale as well as the associated (and the fixed term) associated planning security. So if you are looking for a suitable deal for the ID.4 be, should you this Zero lease offer interested. There, private individuals lease the electric SUV in the version VW ID.4 Pure Performance 52 kWh 125 kW Pure for only 245.00 euros per month*. The term is 48 Fun with a mileage of 10,000 kilometers a year.

read too

Car leasing: comparison of the best offers in June 2023

In addition to the 48 monthly installments of EUR 245.00 two one-time payments: 940.00 euros for the deployment of the ID.4 and 4500.00 euros for the BAFA environmental bonus. This is a premium that Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) pays when buying e-cars. For this amount you have to pay the dealer in advance. You can then have the 4500.00 euros refunded to you by BAFA. Around However, you have to take care of the refund yourself. You can find the right application here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

The most important conditions for the private leasing deal for the VW ID.4

Everything her before Conclusion of the leasing contract for the VW ID.4* should know, we have summarized it for you again here:

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearDelivery time:about three monthsDeployment Fee:940,00 Eurospecial payment:4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Monthly Rate:245,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,61Total cost factor:0.66 (0.89 with BAFA)

Is it worth privately leasing the VW ID.4 with zero leasing?

You pay for the entire term as part of this offer 17.200,00 Euro. Darin All monthly installments and the two one-off payments are included. With a list price of more than 40,335.00 euros for the VW ID.4 Pure Performance 52 kWh 125 kW Pure version, this results in the Leasingfaktor 0,61 and the Total cost factor 0.89. Assuming you take care of the BAFA environmental bonus reimbursement, the total cost factor even drops to 0.66. As a reminder: These values ​​help to make leasing offers comparable and to evaluate them. The leasing factor only takes into account the monthly rate and the list price, while the total cost factor also takes ancillary costs into account. Both factors are less than one, which is usually for one very attractive offer speaks. So this deal can be worth it.

read too

Lease an e-car: Three offers that cost less than 200 euros a month

On top of that we use our leasing calculator no cheaper offer for the VW ID.4* could find. In this respect, the private leasing offer from Null Leasing is doubly worthwhile!

VW ID.4 Pure Performance: What you should know about the car from the leasing deal

The VW ID.4 Pure Performance 52 kWh 125 kW Pure* is the best Combination of environmental properties, driving fun and Comfort. He offers 170 PSthat up to 160 km/h create. Its range is up to 350 kilometers. Further information on the equipment and consumption of the ID.4 can be found in this overview:

Execution:VW ID.4 Pure Performance 52 kWh 125 kW Purelist price:40.335,00 EuroDrive:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:170 PS (125 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 350 kilometersPower Consumption:combined 14.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, parking assistance, emergency brake assist, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and moreColor:freely selectableDelivery time:about three months

read too

This is the car of the year 2023 – here you can lease it cheaply

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit