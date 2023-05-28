Lease the VW T-Roc privately: The best deal for the SUV

PR/Business Insider

With the VW T-Roc the manufacturer Volkswagen seems to have met the taste of German motorists. So in this country he’s not just one of them most popular SUVsbut he is also among the best-selling vehicles of the past year. No wonder, after all, the T-Roc offers a lot of space and comfort as well as at least as much power (depending on the version up to 300 hp, which can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h). And the best thing is: In contrast to many other SUVs, it is also quite affordable. Be The base price starts at around EUR 25,860.00 and goes up to a maximum 32.450,00 Euro. However, you drive the T-Roc even cheaper if you lease it …

VW T-Roc in private leasing: cheap deal for the SUV

… and we have already found the right offer for it! In our Leasing-Rechner we have after Deals for the VW T-Roc sought. The best offer we came across during our research is from Leasing Markt. Private customers can lease the popular SUV there for just EUR 217.00 per month*. The term is 48 Fun with a mileage of 10,000 kilometers a year (40,000 kilometers in total).

Although there is no deposit required for this offer, you must be prepared for a one-off payment. So will you 920.00 euros for the provision of the T-Roc. This is a standard payment that is also made by other providers – so you won’t be ripped off. What else do you think about the Leasing deal for the VW T-Roc* should know, we have summarized it for you here:

Leasing a VW T-Roc: The most important information at a glance

target group : Private leasing

: Private leasing Duration : 48 Fun

: 48 Fun mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate : 217,00 Euro

: 217,00 Euro extra costs : one-time payment of EUR 920.00 for the transfer of the vehicle

: one-time payment of EUR 920.00 for the transfer of the vehicle special payment : no

: no Leasingfaktor : 0,83

: 0,83 total cost factor: 0,91

Is the private leasing deal for the VW T-Roc worth it?

As part of this offer you pay in total 11.336,00 Euro. These total costs include 48 monthly installments of EUR 217.00 each and the transfer costs of EUR 920.00. If you distribute the sum over the 48-month term, the result is one effective monthly rate of 236.17 euros.

A look at our leasing calculator shows that this is a pretty good rate. With other providers you pay up to 1000.00 euros for the T-Roc every month. The leasing conditions are comparable (however, equipment and design vary).

In addition, both the Leasing as well as the total cost factor below the value one lay. That’s usually an indicator of a very good leasing offer. In this respect, this deal can really be worthwhile for you if you are thinking about leasing the VW T-Roc.

The VW T-Roc at a glance

We already clarified at the beginning of this article that the VW T-Roc is popular. But what can he do? SUV offered by Leasing Markt* at all? You can find the most important key data on the T-Roc in this overview:

list price : 26.000,00 Euro

: 26.000,00 Euro drive : Gasoline

: Gasoline circuit : manual

: manual Performance : 110 PS (81 Kilowatts)

: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) top speed : 185 km/h

: 185 km/h fuel consumption : combined 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers

: combined 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : combined 128 grams per kilometer

: combined 128 grams per kilometer Furnishing : trip computer, automatic start/stop, cruise control, parking assistance, climate control, tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more

: trip computer, automatic start/stop, cruise control, parking assistance, climate control, tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color : Grau

: Grau delivery time: about seven months