Lease the VW Tiguan privately: The best deal for the popular SUV

With 59,136 new registrations was the VW Tiguan the most popular SUV in 2022. A look at the dated Federal Motor Transport Authority published top models per segment shows that this trend will continue in 2023. The Tiguan was already registered more than 33,000 times up to and including June 2023. Only the VW T-Roc has been more popular in the SUV and off-road vehicle category with almost 36,000 new registrations. Do you also want to drive the VW Tiguan? Then you need between 31,545.00 euros and 43,030.00 euros (depending on version and equipment), to buy you the car. Or you leases the Tiguan from Leasing Markt, where there is a pretty cheap offer for the SUV*.

VW Tiguan Leasing: Inexpensive offer for private individuals

So you can currently buy the VW Tiguan for only Lease 310.00 euros per month. And the best thing is: The leasing deal is a offer for private individuals*. So you don’t need a trade license to lease the Tiguan on these favorable terms. The Duration of this contract is 60 Fun at a Mileage of 5000 kilometers per year. In addition to the monthly rate, there is a one-time payment. So still fall 990.00 euros for the provision of the vehicle. Is that worth it?

Is the leasing offer for the VW Tiguan worth it?

At this Offer from Leasing Markt* you pay in total 19.590,00 Euro (60 monthly installments plus commitment fee). This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,73 and the Total cost factor 0.77. As a reminder, these two values ​​help to evaluate leasing offers. If the two factors are below one, you can usually assume one very good offer go out. In this respect, this deal is definitely worth it!

In addition, there is no cheaper one in our leasing calculator Private leasing offer for the VW Tiguan* gives. This is how you pay every month with other providers with comparable conditions up to 800.00 euros. If you are seriously interested in the Tiguan, So the offer from Leasing Markt is the best choice!

Lease the VW Tiguan: The key data of the deal at a glance

We have summarized the most important information about the offer for the VW Tiguan for you here:

Duration: 60 Fun

mileage: 5000 kilometers a year

delivery time: about a month

Monthly Rate: from 310.00 euros

deployment fee: 990,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 0,73

total cost factor: 0,77

This is how the VW Tiguan drives

The Tiguan from the private leasing deal is available in the Move 1.5 TSI version*. He has 150 PS and make it to the max 202 km/h. It offers extensive standard equipment and attractive upgrades. You can find more highlights of the Tiguan in this overview:

list price: 42.206,00 Euro

drive: Gasoline

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 150 PS (110 Kilowatts)

top speed: 202 km/h

consumption: combined 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: 130 Gramm pro Kilometer

Furnishing: Massage seats, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, emergency brake assist, climate control, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, keyless central locking, trip computer, navigation system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more

Color: White

