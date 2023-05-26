Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the cheapest offer

PR/Business Insider

With 59,136 new registrations was the VW Tiguan the most popular SUV in 2022. A look at the dated Federal Motor Transport Authority published top models per segment shows that this trend will continue in 2023. The Tiguan was already registered more than 21,000 times up to and including April 2023. Only the VW T-Roc has been more popular in the SUV and off-road vehicle category with almost 23,000 new registrations. Do you also want to drive the VW Tiguan? Then you need between 31,545.00 euros and 43,030.00 euros (depending on version and equipment), to buy you the car. Or you leases the Tiguan from Leasing Markt, where there is a pretty cheap offer for the SUV*.

VW Tiguan Leasing: Inexpensive offer for private individuals

So you can currently buy the VW Tiguan for only Lease 271.00 euros per month. And the best thing is: The leasing deal is a offer for private individuals*. So you don’t need a trade license to lease the Tiguan on these favorable terms. The Duration of this contract is 48 Fun at a Mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. In addition to the monthly rate, there is a one-time payment. So still fall 1150.00 euros for the provision of the vehicle. Is that worth it?

Is the leasing offer for the VW Tiguan worth it?

At this Offer from Leasing Markt* you pay in total 14.158,00 Euro (48 monthly installments plus commitment fee). This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,76 and the Total cost factor 0.82. As a reminder, these two values ​​help to evaluate leasing offers. If the two factors are below one, you can usually assume one very good offer go out. In this respect, this deal is definitely worth it!

In addition, it is in our Leasing-Rechner no cheaper Private leasing offer for the VW Tiguan* gives. This is how you pay every month with other providers with comparable conditions up to 800.00 euros more. If you are seriously interested in the Tiguan, So the offer from Leasing Markt is the best choice!

Lease the VW Tiguan: The key data of the deal at a glance

We have summarized the most important information about the offer for the VW Tiguan for you here:

Duration : 48 Fun

: 48 Fun mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year delivery time : about seven months

: about seven months Monthly Rate : from 271.00 euros

: from 271.00 euros deployment fee : 1150,00 Euro

: 1150,00 Euro Leasingfaktor : 0,76

: 0,76 total cost factor: 0,82

This is how the VW Tiguan drives

The Tiguan from the private leasing deal is available in the Move 1.5 TSI version*. He has 130 PS and make it to the max 195 km/h. It offers extensive standard equipment and attractive upgrades. You can find more highlights of the Tiguan in this overview:

list price : 35.800,00 Euro

: 35.800,00 Euro drive : Gasoline

: Gasoline circuit : manual gearbox

: manual gearbox Performance : 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)

: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts) top speed : 195 km/h

: 195 km/h consumption : combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers

: combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : 151 Gramm pro Kilometer

: 151 Gramm pro Kilometer Furnishing : Onboard computer, parking assist, emergency brake assist, keyless entry, auto start/stop, drowsiness warning, lane departure warning, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen and more

: Onboard computer, parking assist, emergency brake assist, keyless entry, auto start/stop, drowsiness warning, lane departure warning, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen and more Color: grau

