Home » Lease: “There is time until August 31 for the revision of the Pnrr. We will move the nursery deadline”
Business

Lease: “There is time until August 31 for the revision of the Pnrr. We will move the nursery deadline”

by admin
Lease: “There is time until August 31 for the revision of the Pnrr. We will move the nursery deadline”

TRENTO – Intermediate deadlines for projects on I am natural they will be postponed “by a few months, in order to allow the participation of the Municipalities that would not be able to start the works on 30 June”.

At the Trento Festival of Economics, the Minister of Pnrr and Relations with the EU, Raffaele Fittoannounces that the government is negotiating with the Commission to move the start date of the works, which has become difficult to meet due to the “reopening of tenders”.

Fitto specified that for the government the date of presentation of the draft revision of the Pnrr is 31 August, not earlier, unlike what other government ministers have stated who have assured that the revision would arrive by June: “Today we have a window of 31 August, also because focusing only on intermediate objectives would be a risk, we could make mistakes that compromise the entire success of the plan: our horizon is 2026”.

Fitto denied that there are delays in implementation on the Pnnr: “There is no delay, there is a work that is being carried out in a very complex way. And the goal, even in comparison with the European Commissionis to do things well”.

See also  Foxconn announced that the electric car brand Foxtron will bring three new cars on the 18th-Foxconn

You may also like

Cross-species mechanism discovered in hibernating bears

Berlusconi, the aircraft fleet weighs down Fininvest’s balance...

Will the rally continue?: Schilling: The market is...

Usa: inflation increased by 0.4% in April and...

Tesla Files: Elon Musk’s autopilot is said to...

Eurovita, from the banks a conditional yes. Now...

5 Big Things in Financial Markets Today: Focus...

Outpatient care: Medical care centers: Investors on the...

Innovation funded by European cohesion policy: smart specialization...

Also a question of suitable application

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy