Lease VW Taigo privately: With this top deal you pay less

In 2020, Volkswagen added a new car to its fleet: the Taigo. The SUV coupe (which is a coupe-shaped SUV) was first launched in Brazil before hitting Europe in 2021. The taigo is in four equipment lines available between 95 and 150 hp bid and it on a Top speed from 183 to 212 km/h create.

How much does the Taigo cost?

The list price for the VW Taigo starts at 21.590,00 for the cheapest version. The most expensive trim level is from 30,400.00 euros available.

Lease the VW Taigo: This is the best offer

The alternative to buying: Leasing. As a result, drivers benefit from advantages such as manageable costs at the initial purchase, higher planning security and one low risk (especially with regard to residual value and resale).

The fitting There is an offer for this at Leasing Marktwhere private customers can Volkswagen Taigo in Move version for only Lease 209 euros per month can*. Die Term is 48 months at an annual Mileage of 10,000 kilometers.

Private leasing deal for the Taigo: These additional costs are added

As with (almost) all leasing deals, there is also an offer for the Taigo with this one extra costs. So another falls one-off payment of 1909.00 euros for the transfer and admission of the vehicle. Optionally, a one-off down payment can be made, which makes the monthly leasing rate a little cheaper.

Lease VW Taigo: The conditions at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:209,00 EuroExtra costs:one-off fee of 1909.00 euros for the transfer and registration of the vehiclespecial payment:noLeasingfaktor:0,62Total cost factor:0,73

Is the leasing offer for the VW Taigo worth it?

Interested parties pay within the framework of this private leasing deal over the 48-month term and with the additional costs a total of 11,941.00 euros for the VW Taigo. The list price for the SUV coupé in the Move version is 33,855.00 euros, from which the Leasingfaktor 0,62 and the Total cost factor 0.73 result. Reminder: The two values ​​help to evaluate leasing offers and make them comparable. are they lying below the value oneusually from a very attractive leasing offer to be run out. For this reason alone, the deal from Leasing Markt is worth it.

In addition, we were able to use our leasing calculator no cheaper offer for the Taigo find. The leasing calculator always lists the best deals for the various vehicles. Therefore the Taigo costs up to 589.00 euros from other providers (but with better equipment).

What can the Taigo do?

What does the Taigo from the offer have to offer? The most important Key data for Volkswagen Taigo Move* we have collected here:

list price:33.855,00 EuroDrive:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:95 PS (70 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 183 km/hFuel Consumption:combined 5.1 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 117 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Rain sensor, cruise control, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, lane departure warning and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:about six months

