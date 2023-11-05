Leasing a Hyundai Kona Electric: Top offer with good conditions

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the most popular electric cars. PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

The Hyundai Kona Electro was one of the most popular electric cars of last year. And the electric SUV will continue to be very popular in 2023. That’s how he became according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority up to and including September Approved almost 10,000 times. No wonder, after all, the stylish Kona meets all the requirements that today’s drivers have. It is comfortable, spacious, stylish and, as an electric car, even more environmentally friendly than conventional cars. If this sounds like the right car for you, we have good news for you: We know where you can now lease the Hyundai Kona Electric at a bargain price.

Read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 – you can lease them here at the best price

Hyundai Kona in private leasing: Here you can get the electric car at the best price

This is what we did in our leasing calculator the best private leasing offer for the popular Hyundai Kona wanted. We found it at Leasing Markt, where private customers can get the elegant E-SUV Leasing for just 222.00 euros per month*. The term is 48 Fun with a mileage of 5000 kilometers a year. This offer is perfect for people who need a car for everyday life and rarely have to drive long distances.

Read too

Cheap and available immediately: 4 leasing deals for electric cars that are really worth it

What you should know about the leasing offer for the Hyundai Kona

In addition to the monthly rate, the term and the annual mileage, we also want you to know two one-off additional costs point out what you should be prepared for with this deal. This is about the Transfer costs amounting to 1090.00 euros and the BAFA environmental bonus of 4,500.00 euros (including GHG quota). The latter is a premium that the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) pays when purchasing electric cars. For this bonus you have to pay in advance to the dealer, but you can then request it back from BAFA. You can find the relevant application here: Submit an individual BAFA application.

The leasing conditions for the Hyundai Kona at a glance

We have summarized all the important information about the deal for you here:

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 5000 kilometers per year

delivery time: available immediately

Transfer costs: one-off 1090.00 euros (including registration)

Special payment: one-off 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus, can be refunded)

Monthly Rate: 222,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 0,51

Total cost factor: 0.57 (0.78 with BAFA)

Read too

You can now lease this electric car for less than 140 euros per month

Hyundai Kona: Is the leasing offer worth it?

Leasing a stylish electric SUV for just 222.00 euros per month? It is obvious that it is worth it. They also speak for that very good leasing and overall cost factors. As a reminder, these are values ​​that can be used to assess and compare leasing offers. Are these values? like here under onecan usually be from very attractive conditions be assumed.

The only drawback: the annual Mileage is somewhat low at 5000 kilometers. For most other providers, 10,000 kilometers is the standard. But if you only want to use the Kona for short trips in the city, 5000 free kilometers should be more than enough. You just shouldn’t go on long vacation trips with it so you don’t have to pay extra at the end.

Read too

SUV leasing: These are the best offers for city off-road vehicles

What can the Hyundai Kona do?

So far so good. But is the Hyundai Kona also a good car? Our opinion: Yes, it is. The spacious SUV with electric motor doesn’t just offer a lot Platz for shopping, friends or family, but also 136 PS (100 kilowatts), one Range of 305 kilometers as well as one Top speed of up to 155 km/h. We have summarized more about the Kona for you here:

List price: 43.300,00 Euro

drive: Electric motor

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 136 PS (100 Kilowatts)

Top speed: 155 km/h

Range: 305 Kilometer

Power consumption: combined 14.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: automatic climate control, privacy glazing, rain sensor, keyless central locking, cruise control, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, navigation system, sound system, touchscreen, parking aid, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, tire pressure monitoring system, reversing camera, lane departure warning, blind spot assistant and more

Color: Bronze

Read too

E-car leasing: comparison with the best offers and what you should know about it

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit