Leasing a Volkswagen T-Roc privately at a low price: secure a top offer!

With the VW T-Roc The manufacturer Volkswagen seems to have met the taste of German drivers. So he’s not just one of those in this country most popular SUVsbut it is also among the best-selling vehicles of the past year. No wonder, after all, the T-Roc offers a lot of space and comfort as well as at least as much power (depending on the version, up to 300 hp, which can reach a maximum of 250 km/h). And the best thing is: In contrast to many other SUVs, it is also quite affordable. Be The base price starts at around 25,860.00 euros and goes up to a maximum 32.450,00 Euro. However, you can drive the T-Roc even cheaper if you lease it…

VW T-Roc in private leasing: Cheap deal for the SUV

… and we have already found the right offer for it! In our Leasing-Rechner we have after Deals for the VW T-Roc wanted. The best deal we came across during our research comes from Zero Leasing. Private customers there can lease the popular SUV for just 244.00 euros per month*. The term is 24 Fun with a mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year (20,000 kilometers in total).

Although there is no deposit required for this offer, you must be prepared for a one-time payment. So will you 1,090.00 euros for the provision of the T-Rocs. This is a standard payment that other providers also charge – so you won’t be ripped off. What else do you know about him? Leasing deal for the VW T-Roc* If you should know, we have summarized it for you here:

Leasing a VW T-Roc: The most important information at a glance

target group: Private leasing

Duration: 24 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year

Monthly Rate: 244,00 Euro

extra costs: one provision cost of 1,090.00 euros

Admission costs: not specified

Special payment: no

Leasingfaktor: 0,56

Total cost factor: 0,67

Is the private leasing deal for the VW T-Roc worth it?

With this offer you pay in total 6.946,00 Euro. These total costs include 24 monthly installments of 244.00 euros as well as the transfer costs of 1,090.00 euros. If you distribute the sum over the 24-month term, you get one effective monthly rate of 289.42 euros.

A look at our leasing calculator shows that this is a pretty good rate. With other providers you pay up to 1,000.00 euros every month for the T-Roc. The leasing conditions are comparable (equipment and design vary, however).

In addition, both the Leasing and the total cost factor are below the value one lay. This is usually an indicator of a very good leasing offer. In this respect, this deal can really be worthwhile for you if you are thinking about leasing the VW T-Roc.

The VW T-Roc at a glance

We already clarified at the beginning of this article that the VW T-Roc is popular. But what can he do? SUV from the zero leasing offer* at all? You can find the most important key data about the T-Roc in this overview:

List price: 43.350,00 Euro

drive: Gasoline

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 150 PS (110 Kilowatts)

Top speed: 185 km/h

Fuel consumption: combined 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 138 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Parking aid, adaptive cruise control, on-board computer, emergency brake assistant, parking aid (rear, front and self-steering sensors), lane change assistant, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sports suspension, navigation system and more

Color: Grau

delivery time: about six months

