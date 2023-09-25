Leasing an electric car for under 200 euros: 5 cheap deals | September 2023

You can currently lease various electric cars for less than 200 euros per month. PR/Business Insider

E-cars have a reputation for being significantly more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles. There are now also many cheaper vehicles that are suitable as entry-level models.

These primarily include small cars. But larger electric cars are also surprisingly affordable – especially as a leasing vehicle.

We introduce you to cheap electric cars that you can lease for less than 200 euros per month. We found all offers in our leasing calculator.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Consumers still pay significantly more for electric cars when purchasing them for the first time than for comparable gasoline engines – at least at first glance. So same government funding again BAFA environmental bonus The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) reimburses this surcharge. Besides, they are Maintenance costs lower. In addition to premium vehicles from brands like Tesla, there are now also significantly cheaper electric cars that are excellent Entry level models suitable. These mainly include small cars like this Fiat 500 Electric*.

Read too

Is an electric car worth it? Five reasons for electric cars

E-car: Leasing makes the switch easier

It’s not just car buyers who benefit from these developments on the e-car market. You are also entitled to the environmental bonus when leasing a car, which makes the switch to electromobility even easier. The typical advantages of car leasing are also attractive. These include, among others: Planning security, low risk, fixed terms and manageable costs upon initial purchase. Finally, the large number of cheaper electric cars is also reflected in the leasing market. There are now numerous offers that cost less than 200.00 euros per month.

Read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 – and where you can lease them at the best price

Cheap electric cars: You can lease these electric cars for less than 200 euros

Do you also want to swap your gasoline engine for an electric car? Then you should check this out Leasing offers for electric cars from brands like Fiat or Hyundai that are available for under 200.00 euros per month gives. We found all offers in our leasing calculator.

The leasing conditions for the Dacia Spring Essential at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:60 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:145,99 EuroSpecial payment:4500.00 euros (for environmental bonuses; can be refunded)Provision fee:one-off 939.00 eurosList price:20.940,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,70Total cost factor:0.77 (1.13 with environmental bonus)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:45 PS (33 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 125 km/hRange:up to 305 kilometersConsumption:combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Navigation system, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, air conditioning, on-board computer, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant and moreColor:BlauDelivery time:available immediately

The leasing conditions for the Fiat 500 Electric at a glance

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:163,00 EuroSpecial payment:4850,00 EuroProvision fee:one-off 999.00 eurosList price:39.690,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,41Total cost factor:1,02Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:118 PS (87 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 150 km/hRange:up to 307 kilometersConsumption:combined 14.5 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, lane departure warning, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, rain sensor, reversing camera and moreColor:not specifiedDelivery time:available immediately

The leasing conditions for the MG MG4 at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:174,50 EuroSpecial payment:5000.00 euros (for environmental bonuses; can be refunded)Provision fee:one-off 999.00 euros (including approval)List price:34.990,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,50Total cost factor:0.56 (0.86 with environmental bonus)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:170 PS (125 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 350 kilometersConsumption:combined 17.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, on-board computer, automatic start/stop system, parking assistance, emergency braking assistant, keyless central locking, cruise control, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system, multifunction steering wheel, lane departure warning and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:available immediately

The leasing conditions for the Ora Funky Cat 400 Pro at a glance

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:189,60 EuroSpecial payment:5400.00 euros (for environmental bonuses; can be refunded)Provision fee:one-off 990.00 eurosList price:45.480,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,42Total cost factor:0.51 (1.00 with environmental bonus)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:171 PS (126 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 420 kilometersConsumption:combined 16.5 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, rain sensor, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, parking assistance, emergency braking assistant, keyless central locking, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and moreColor:SchwarzDelivery time:about six months

The leasing conditions for the Mazda MX-30 at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:197,96 EuroSpecial payment:4500.00 euros (for environmental bonuses; can be refunded)Provision fee:one-off 990.00 eurosList price:37.990,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,52Total cost factor:0.63 (1.12 with environmental bonus)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:145 PS (107 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 140 km/hRange:up to 200 kilometersConsumption:combined 17.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking aid, lane departure warning, automatic climate control, navigation system, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:about a month

Get back the BAFA environmental bonus and pay attention to the GHG premium

Important: The BAFA environmental bonus mentioned at the beginning has already been partially offset in these offers. You have to pay the retailer the full amount in advance, but you can then have it refunded directly to BAFA. That’s why you have to self-employed take care. You can find the appropriate application here: Submit an individual BAFA application.

In addition to the environmental bonus from BAFA, these deals can also… GHG bonus (greenhouse gas). You can find out more details about this from the respective dealer before concluding the leasing contract.

Read too

Car leasing: What is the leasing factor and how does it help you find good deals?

Important information about the leasing and total cost factor

In the overview of the offers you may be familiar with the terms Leasing and total cost factor stumbled. These are two values ​​with which you Compare leasing offers and evaluate can. The leasing factor is calculated from the monthly rate and the list price, while the total cost factor also takes additional payments such as the deployment fee and the term into account. The following applies to both values: If they are around one, offers are classified as good. If they are below one – like here – they are actually very good.

Read too

Total cost factor for car leasing: What it says and how you calculate it

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

