Leasing the most popular cars in 2023: The best offers at the moment!

According to statistics from the KBA (Federal Motor Transport Authority), the VW Golf is the most popular car of the year. PR/Business Insider

Which cars are the most popular in 2023? The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in Flensburg provides the answer. The KBA regularly publishes a list of all new vehicle registrations for the month. The list also contains a column with the total of all new registrations for the currently available models for the current year. This also makes it possible to determine which cars were registered most frequently in 2023 and are therefore the most popular.

According to KBA: The most popular cars in 2023

In 2023, these will predominantly include Volkswagen models. Three of the five most popular cars come from VW. There are also one vehicle each from Tesla and Opel. Volkswagen is once again represented in places six to ten. Mercedes-Benz, Škoda, Mini and Fiat complete the top ten. (As of: up to and including July 2023).

The 10 most popular cars at a glance

The most popular car in 2023: Volkswagen Golf (44,511 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 2: Volkswagen T-Roc (42,522 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 3: Volkswagen Tiguan (38,217 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 4: Tesla Model Y (29,892 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 5: Opel Corsa (29,882 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 6: Mercedes-Benz (29,339 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 7: Volkswagen Passat (27,761 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 8: Škoda Octavia (26,498 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 9: Mini (26,206 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

Platz 10: Fiat 500 (22,912 new registrations up to and including July 2023)

You can lease the most popular cars in 2023 here

Do you want to drive one of the bestsellers of 2023? No problem, because we have searched for the best offers for the five most popular cars in 2023 in our leasing calculator. All deals are private leasing offers and the incredibly low monthly rates start at just 108.00 euros. You can also find more here Leasing-Deals.

The leasing conditions for the VW Golf at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:286,00 EuroSpecial payment:noProvision fee:1089.00 euros (including registration)List price:37.030,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,77Total cost factor:0,83Drive:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:150 PS (110 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 224 km/hConsumption:combined 4.6 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 106 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, automatic start/stop system, drowsiness warning system, keyless central locking, touchscreen, parking aid, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane keeping assistant and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:about seven months

The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:217,00 EuroSpecial payment:noProvision fee:920,00 EuroList price:26.000,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,83Total cost factor:0,91Drive:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:110 PS (81 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 185 km/hConsumption:combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 128 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, automatic start/stop system, parking assistance, automatic climate control, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:around vier Monate

The leasing conditions for the VW Tiguan at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:369,00 EuroSpecial payment:noProvision fee:noList price:34.995,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:1,05Total cost factor:1,05Drive:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:150 PS (110 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 200 km/hConsumption:combined 5.7 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 146 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Cruise control, parking assistance, on-board computer, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning, multifunction steering wheel, drowsiness warning system, rain sensor and moreColor:UranograuDelivery time:approximately nine months The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:107,49 EuroSpecial payment:noProvision fee:1219.00 euros (including registration)List price:19.800,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,54Total cost factor:0,80Drive:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:75 PS (55 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 174 km/hConsumption:combined 5.4 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 120 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Cruise control, touchscreen, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, voice control, emergency brake assistant, on-board computer, automatic start/stop system, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:SilberDelivery time:about five months

