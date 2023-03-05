PR/Business Insider

Anyone who needs a new car shouldn’t be in a hurry – but not necessarily just because the decision needs to be well thought out. Interested parties need a lot more patience because the delivery times for new vehicles have lasted up to a year or more. There are many reasons for this, some of which are related. These include, for example, the global Chipmangel as well as delays and delivery bottlenecks caused by the Corona-pandemics and those that come with it Lockdowns were caused. Incidentally, this does not only affect car buyers. According to insiders, long delivery times will probably still have to be expected with leasing until 2024. Luckily there are exceptions…

Immediately available leasing offers with a short delivery time

Again and again we discover in our Leasing-Rechner also immediately available carsthat can be leased. In addition, the provider Mein Auto also filters its cars by delivery time. So you can on this page display all cars with short delivery times*. Not all of them are immediately available. The Delivery times are a maximum of six weeks however reasonable. In this way, even drivers who cannot wait a year for a vehicle can find the right model.

Available soon or immediately: 4 short-term leasing offers from Mein Auto

Anyone who fears that the short-term available leasing vehicles from Mein Auto will only be slow sellers for whom there is no buyer is wrong. So Mein Auto offers one wide range of models available, ranging from small cars to SUVs and popular Brands like VW, Cupra or Audi include. The offers with the short delivery times are aimed at both Business*– as well as on Private customers* and up-to-date (as of February 2023). 23 different deals available. Which ones should you take a closer look at if you don’t want to wait long for your new car? We present you the four best leasing offers from Mein Auto with a short delivery time:

The soon available leasing deal at a glance

Vehicle: Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI OPF 96kW Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 184,00 Euro Down payment: 2000,00 Euro Deployment Fee: no; one-off fee of 120.00 euros for admission list price: 33.090,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,56 Total cost factor: 0,69 Transmission: manually Perfomance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts) Top speed: 214 km/h Consumption: combined 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 116 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, onboard computer, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen, automatic start/stop, brake assistant, lane assistant, multifunction steering wheel and more Color: blau

The quickly available leasing offer at a glance

Vehicle: Cupra Leon 2.0 TSI 221kW VZ DSG Sportstourer Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 359,00 Euro Down payment: 2000,00 Euro Deployment Fee: no; one-off fee of 120.00 euros for admission list price: 45.950,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,78 Total cost factor: 0,88 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 300 PS (221 Kilowatts) Top speed: 250 km/h Consumption: combined 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 154 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, touchscreen, onboard computer, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system, brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane assistant and more Color: schwarz

The leasing deal with a short delivery time at a glance

Vehicle: Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI OPF 81 kW DSG R-Line Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 269,00 Euro Down payment: 1000,00 Euro Deployment Fee: no; one-off fee of 120.00 euros for admission list price: 32.685,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,82 Total cost factor: 0,89 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) Top speed: 191 km/h Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 111 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, on-board computer, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen, automatic start/stop, brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane assistant and more Color: white

The leasing offer at a glance

Vehicle: Audi A1 25 TFSI S tronic S line Sportback Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 289,00 Euro Down payment: 1000,00 Euro Deployment Fee: no; one-off fee of 120.00 euros for admission list price: 31.685,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,91 Total cost factor: 0,99 Transmission: Automatic Perfomance: 95 PS (70 Kilowatts) Top speed: 193 km/h Consumption: combined 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 107 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, on-board computer, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen, automatic start/stop, brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane assistant and more Color: schwarz

Important explanation of the leasing offers from Mein Auto

All offers in this article require you to have a make a small deposit of 1000.00 to 2000.00 euros. This is unusual, but you should don’t be put off. This is not the case with Mein Auto deployment fee, which roughly corresponds to the amount of the down payments. Instead, you only have to budget 120.00 euros for the registration of the cars. The one-off costs that arise with Mein Auto are therefore comparable to other providers.

In addition, that both the leasing factor and the total cost factor are below the value one for all deals. As a reminder, this is usually a indication of a good offer, which can be worthwhile for lessees. So if you need a new leasing vehicle quickly, we can only recommend these deals. If you can wait a little longer, you can also here look for more deals:

