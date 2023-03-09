PR/Business Insider

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders. Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. In our leasing calculator, we have discovered four cheap leasing offers for private individuals that cost less than 100.00 euros per month. Below: Offers for the Elaris Pio*the Seat Arona*the Fiat Panda* and the Citroen C4*. We have put together details on the various deals for you here.

Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.

4 private leasing deals under 100 euros per month

So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have searched our practical leasing calculator for cheap deals. And indeed: We discovered four private leasing offers that cost less than 100.00 euros a month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can prepare yourself for these bargains:

The leasing conditions for the Elaris Pio at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 77,65 Euro special payment: one-off EUR 4,500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros list price: 13.830,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,56 Total cost factor: 0.83 (2.19 with BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 49 PS (36 Kilowatts) Top speed: 102 km/h Range: up to 255 kilometers Consumption: combined 14.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, reversing camera, parking aid and more Color: selectable from four colors Delivery time: about three months

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: twelve months Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 98,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros list price: 27.885,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,35 Total cost factor: 0,62 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) Top speed: 190 km/h Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 114 grams per kilometer Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more Color: freely selectable Delivery time: about eight months

The leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 99,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: no list price: 14.490,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,68 Total cost factor: 0,68 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 69 PS (51 Kilowatts) Top speed: 155 km/h Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 112 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic start/stop and more Color: not specified Delivery time: immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Citroën C4 at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 99,53 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off 990.00 euros and 199.00 euros registration costs list price: 30.900,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,32 Total cost factor: 0,48 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts) Top speed: 210 km/h Consumption: combined 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 119 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, cruise control, voice control, parking aid, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking aid, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: Blau Delivery time: about eight months

