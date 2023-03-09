Home Business Leasing under 100 euros: These 4 offers are really worth it
Business

Leasing under 100 euros: These 4 offers are really worth it

by admin
Leasing under 100 euros: These 4 offers are really worth it

PR/Business Insider

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders.

Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. In our leasing calculator, we have discovered four cheap leasing offers for private individuals that cost less than 100.00 euros per month.

Below: Offers for the Elaris Pio*the Seat Arona*the Fiat Panda* and the Citroen C4*. We have put together details on the various deals for you here.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.

read too

Commercial leasing for private individuals: How it works and what you should pay attention to

4 private leasing deals under 100 euros per month

So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have searched our practical leasing calculator for cheap deals. And indeed: We discovered four private leasing offers that cost less than 100.00 euros a month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can prepare yourself for these bargains:

See also  Countdown for the new Unicredit plan by Orcel, first rumors about cuts (also in Italy). The title runs and is increasingly popular with analysts

read too

Car leasing: comparison of the best offers in March 2023

The leasing conditions for the Elaris Pio at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 77,65 Euro
special payment: one-off EUR 4,500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros
list price: 13.830,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,56
Total cost factor: 0.83 (2.19 with BAFA)
Circuit: Automatic
Perfomance: 49 PS (36 Kilowatts)
Top speed: 102 km/h
Range: up to 255 kilometers
Consumption: combined 14.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, reversing camera, parking aid and more
Color: selectable from four colors
Delivery time: about three months

read too

Lease an e-car cheaply: These 3 deals are available for less than 200 euros per month

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: twelve months
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 98,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros
list price: 27.885,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,35
Total cost factor: 0,62
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
Top speed: 190 km/h
Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 114 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more
Color: freely selectable
Delivery time: about eight months

The leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 99,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: no
list price: 14.490,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,68
Total cost factor: 0,68
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 69 PS (51 Kilowatts)
Top speed: 155 km/h
Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 112 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: Air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic start/stop and more
Color: not specified
Delivery time: immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Citroën C4 at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 99,53 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: one-off 990.00 euros and 199.00 euros registration costs
list price: 30.900,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,32
Total cost factor: 0,48
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
Top speed: 210 km/h
Consumption: combined 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 119 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: Automatic climate control, cruise control, voice control, parking aid, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking aid, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system and more
Color: Blau
Delivery time: about eight months

read too

These are the 5 most popular electric cars of the year – you can lease them here

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  Dongtian Micro replied to the second round of inquiries on the Growth Enterprise Market, the risk of a sharp decline in profits, and the basis for calculation of market value is concerned

You may also like

Inherited House: Sell or Rent?

This time, none of the manufacturers selling smart...

Energy crisis particularly hard for tenants with oil...

Georgia announces the withdrawal of the ‘gag law’...

Flight attendant: You should leave this one thing...

France, retired at 64. The Senate approves, Macron...

Attention car owners!Domestic Tesla began to abandon millimeter...

The US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates...

Piazza Affari falls together with the other European...

BMW is ready to launch iDrive 9 with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy