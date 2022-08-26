Listen to the audio version of the article

Charging electric cars will become easier thanks to the arrival of the Recharge application promoted by Leays Rent and created in collaboration with Bosch. The company of the FCA Bank Group, specialized in car rental and subscription solutions, has developed a new app for opening its electric charging stations to the public in Turin and beyond. Currently in the test phase, it will be available starting from 19 September on the Apple and Android stores under the name of Drivalia Recharge, it will allow access to approximately 480 charging points and related parking areas in the city, currently available to Leasys users. Rent and Leasys.

App Recharge

The new application will allow you to activate or deactivate the charging sessions, as well as to locate the available columns and activate navigation to the desired charging point. Leasys Rent has long been committed to expanding the recharging network in the city. In December 2021, 200 new electric charging stations with power up to 22 kW were installed, and in the coming months the total number is destined to increase further, reaching 560 charging points