Lecce, Noemi’s killer stopped in a drunk car. He was on premium leave

The funeral of Noemi Durini

Sentenced to 18 years and 6 months, drunk driving on reward leave

In 2017 he killed his girlfriend as a minor. Six years later he is already on leave and is found drunk driving a car. And he also tries to escape, first by car and then on foot to the police control. It is the story of Lucio Marzo, 24, who was chased and blocked in Cagliari during a leave of detention, granted to work in a shop.

In 2017 that boy, recalls La Stampa, “ahe had confessed to having killed his girlfriend, Noemi Durini, who was only 16 years old. He was definitively sentenced to 18 years and 8 months for the murder committed in the Salento countryside. The sentence in the juvenile prison of Quartucciu, in Sardinia. He was 17 at the time of the events. At his request, he was allowed to carry out a working activity, but with a ban on driving motor vehicles. Agents Thursday they also found him positive on the breathalyzer and the report for driving under the influence was triggered”.

The murder happened almost exactly 6 years ago. And the press recalls it: “Noemi had been attacked, beaten and left dying under a pile of stones. An atrocious death, among the olive trees of Castrignano del Capo, in the Leccese area”.

Noemi’s mother: “Permission rewards an insult to my daughter”

The victim’s mother always vents on La Stampa: “What I expected is happening. Lucio did not understand the seriousness of what he did. It is disgusting to hear and read “award permits”. Things like this are not even given to children . You have to give a child education, rules, make them understand the need to behave well for themselves and for others, not to get a reward in return. At school you don’t have to say “study because you will be rewarded”, but make it clear that it is a duty to do so. And it’s not a lack of understanding of mistakes. If because of my distraction I bump into a passerby on the street I make a mistake, when he takes another person’s life it is not a mistake. It’s a serious crime, it’s violence. Everything is allowed now.”

