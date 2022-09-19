Dongfang Selection, a subsidiary of New Oriental, can be said to be one of the most successful companies in transformation in recent years. In the days before and after the Dragon Boat Festival, the entire network was directly swiped, and the results of bringing goods in one day exceeded the total results of the past six months. At present, although the popularity of Dongfang Selection has decreased compared with the previous period of fire, it has stabilized at the top of the Douyin rankings, and it can be considered that it has found a way to survive the cold winter of the industry.

LeTV, which is also struggling to survive, has also recently started live broadcasts with goods, but the data is not very eye-catching. In the past 30 days, there were 14 live broadcasts, with sales of 20,000 yuan.

On the day the iPhone 14 was released, LeEco also held a fall communication meeting. The relevant person in charge stated at the meeting,I feel very encouraged after the “Oriental Selection” came out this year, and LeEco is working hard to become the next New Oriental.

In a live broadcast last week, LeEco finally sold its first TV, but in exchange for it all fell ill.

Below the slice of the live broadcast, LeTV’s official message said: “For a week of live broadcast, all the staff fell ill, and it is not easy to be an anchor.

However, although New Oriental’s transformation to live broadcast is very successful, it is not only their own efforts, but also a unique opportunity. If LeEco wants to achieve this level, it may take a very long process.