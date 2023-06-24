Economy Dietmar Bartsch

Left calls for minimum wage increase to 14 euros

As of: 1:12 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

“We need a significant leap forward,” says Dietmar Bartsch about the minimum wage

Source: dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka

On Monday, the responsible commission wants to announce its proposal to adjust the minimum wage. The left calls for an increase to 14 euros in advance. This is also “more than justified” because of the high inflation.

The Left Party has spoken out in favor of a significant increase in the statutory minimum wage. “We are demanding that the statutory minimum wage be raised to 14 euros,” said Dietmar Bartsch, the parliamentary group leader of the Left Party in the Bundestag Editorial Network Germany (RND). The statutory minimum wage of twelve euros should no longer be decoupled from wage developments in society as a whole.

The Minimum Wage Commission wants to announce its proposal to adjust the minimum wage from January 1, 2024 on Monday in Berlin. This is then usually approved by an ordinance of the federal government. The Commission includes representatives from trade unions and employers, as well as independent academics.

Die Linke considers an increase to 14 euros to be “more than justified”, also due to the record inflation in 2022 and 2023. “We need a significant leap forward in the statutory minimum wage, also in order to make a contribution against increasing poverty in old age,” said Bartsch. Because the current minimum wage leads “straight to a poverty pension”.

The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP had exceptionally increased the minimum wage by law from 10.45 euros to 12 euros on October 1, 2022. The Commission is now to propose the next increase on January 1, 2024. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) expressed the expectation in the spring that there would be a significant increase. He also referred to the high inflation and tariff increases.

Social associations had called for a sharp increase to 14 euros and more, employers warned of “unrealistic heights”. The statutory minimum wage has existed in Germany since 2015. At the start it was 8.50 euros per hour and has since been increased several times.

