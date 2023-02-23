Lega and Forza Italia united on the “no” to heavy weapons. Melons isolated

Lega e Come on Italy make common axis in majority and they say no to sending Jet all’Ucraina. While Georgia Melons he was at Kievcontacts between the two allies intensified Fdi to the government and Salvini e Berlusconi have decided to forcefully reiterate the concept. While the strategy – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is that of tone it down con ZelenskyYesterday both the leaders of Lega and Fi let the premier know that they will not accept send “hunt” to Ukraine. Also because the phrase by did not go unnoticed Melons in a press conference with Zelensky in which he said that there are no distinctions Between “offensive and defensive” weapons. Yesterday Massimiliano Romeo, leader of the League in the Senate, replied: “Be careful of sending weapons that cause a direct conflict with Russia”. But it remains the political problem: if it arrives on the government table sending fighters Salvini will press Meloni to say “no”. “A problem will arise“, says a Northern League executive. Even the Berlusconians say that “we don’t talk about it“. For a few hours, however, between Tuesday evening and yesterday morning, the government has faltered.

Berlusconi– continues the Fatto – on the advice of his companion Marta fascinateshe wanted to comment on the words of Zelensky who had accused him of “never been bombed“. But at that point the government doves – especially in the Brothers of Italy – invited Bow to calm. There hadn’t been a last night direct contact between Meloni and Berlusconi but i top management of FdI they have taken action, starting with the bridge workers close to Meloni who have always had good relations with Berlusconi, such as Ignazio Russia and Guido Crosetti. The warning was clear: answer would mean to put in trouble the government and the situation is delicate, too internationally.

