Cristian Invernizzi denounces Northern League militant Bartolo: “I am a victim of stalking”

The former Bergamo deputy of the League, Christian Invernizzi, former provincial coordinator of the Carroccio, is the protagonist of what has been renamed “the Roman scandaletto” in the political circles of the capital. In recent days, in fact, he has given a mandate to his lawyers denounce Stella Bartolomilitant of the Roman League who, for over a year, he would have been targeting him. Ma, after the latest attack on social media, he decided to say enough and to go on the counterattack.

“For over a year – writes Invernizzi on his own Facebook page – I am subject to insults, threats e you blackmail by one person I welcomed into my life. Unfortunately, what was for me a simple friendship has turned into a harassing persecution of me and towards people close to me. I have given a mandate to my lawyers to take any action necessary to protect my reputation, that of the party to which I belong and, above all, the serenity and safety of the people dear to me”.

Bartolo’s version is of a completely different opinion, engaged in these days in the electoral campaign for the regional ones, who had written this message on social media in recent days. “Did you tell fellow deputies that I was just a little erotic game? Well, to get them talking again today, it’s evident that you really liked this little game”. “What did you want to achieve – still the woman – to tell the whole Parliament that I was your lover, and that you had an official girlfriend in Bergamo? I didn’t know that you were engaged, since I have the chats where you declare yourself single”. Then other heavy phrases and the conclusion with a laconic “take care!”.

