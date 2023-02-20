«Italy must show itself up to the most delicate challenges, starting with energy policy on which the government is particularly attentive. It should be emphasized that even large state-owned companies such as Eni and Enel must profoundly change their policies and their approach to modernity. We need a change of pace.” This is what qualified sources of the League say which, in fact, makes a blitz by opening the battle of appointments.

At the moment at the top of the oil giant, and not only that, is Claudio Descalzi, in office since 2014, who accompanied Meloni in foreign summits and whose reconfirmation, according to rumors, is taken for granted. The position of Enel’s number one, Francesco Starace, chosen at the time by Matteo Renzi and already in his third term today, is different. The councils of listed companies must be renewed within the spring meetings. The position of Alessandro Profumo would also be in the balance, whose appointment as the head of Piazza Monte Grappa dates back to 2017. Among the boxes in the balance, then, also remains the knot of the president of the INPS, Pasquale Tridico, who is considered in ” quota” 5 Stars and which expires next year.

The numbers

There are 135 publicly controlled companies whose administrative bodies will have to be renewed in these two years, between the spring of 2023 and 2024. According to the monitoring of the Chamber, in 2023 the bodies of administration of 18 companies directly owned by the ministries, 49 second-level companies, which in turn are owned by large subsidiaries, and 3 third-level companies indirectly owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. On 31 December 2023, on the other hand, the administrative bodies of 10 directly owned companies, 51 second-level companies and 4 third-level companies indirectly owned by Cdp will expire and will therefore have to be renewed in 2024. This year among the companies directly controlled by the Ministry of the Economy include Amco, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Cinecittà (limited to two directors), Consap, Consip, Enav, the same and Enel and Eni (4.4% owned by the Mef and 26.2% by falling within the direct appointments of the ministry); Equitalia Justice; Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Ita, Leonardo, Poste Italiane, Sogesid, Sport e Salute (limited to the office of president/CEO), Sogin (the office of the company’s commissioner structure expires on 18 July 2023).

The Defense chapter

The subsidiaries of the other ministries include Difesa Servizi (Ministry of Defence) and Ferrovie Appulo Lucane (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport). Among the second-tier ones, Poste Pay and Poste Vita (subsidiaries of Poste), Rai Cinema and Rai Way (Rai), Infratel (Invitalia), Rfi and Trenitalia (FS), Avio (Leonardo), Enel Plenitude, LNG Shipping, Refinery of Gela (Eni), Sole Buyer (Gse). Third-level companies include Terna (Cdp Reti) and Manifattura Tabacchi (Cdp Immobiliare). In 2024, among the companies directly owned by the Mef, it will first of all be the turn of Cassa, which in turn will have to appoint the top management of Fintecna. For Cinecittà, the ministry will instead have to appoint the president, the CEO and a councilor. Still among the subsidiaries in Via XX Settembre, the board of directors of Eur, Gse, Invimit, Mefop, Rai, Sogei, Sose and Ferrovie dello Stato will have to be entirely renewed, which in turn will appoint those of Anas, BusItalia and Italferr. Eni will instead be responsible for the renewal of the Trans Tunisian Pipeline Company and Transmed gas pipelines, as well as Saipem. Invitalia, in addition to Corneliani, will finally have the task of restoring the former Ilva with the renewal of the board of Acciaierie d’Italia.