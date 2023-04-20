Home » Lega, the Sallusti-Fedriga case breaks out. Salvini did not know. But there is discontent…
Matteo Salvini and Massimiliano Fedriga

Northern League sources: “Although Sallusti exaggerates his tone, he underlines a true fact: spending money on advertising on newspapers that attack our party every day in a ruthless and unrestrained way is certainly not genius”

The case of Alessandro Sallusti’s editorial broke out, very harsh, against the newly re-elected Governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga. Sallusti he even uses the word “asshole” for the president of the autonomous region of the Northern League, guilty of having “bought the pages to advertise the beautiful Friulian stories of those who call the League a Nazi: namely the Gedi group, Repubblica and La Stampa”. And again: “Don’t look for me anymore for the hustlers of him”. In the League nobody seems to know anything about the story.

They all fall a bit from the clouds. The top management, starting from the secretary Matteo Salvini, according to what is reported by ad Affaritaliani.it, they didn’t know about Fedriga’s decision. “Let alone if Salvini, busy all day and every day at a thousand tables in his ministry, deals with Friuli’s advertising“, explains a Northern League deputy. The fact is that the case, with the reaction judged “disproportionate” by Sallusti, does not help the Carroccio, also because Libero is considered a reference newspaper and now the fear, in Via Bellerio, is that it will move even more towards the premier Giorgia Meloni and the Brothers of Italy “taking revenge” somehow on their own pages of the League.

