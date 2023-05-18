Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to the government majority”

Zaia jokes: “It would be nice to meet Mr. Budget Service”

The Lega launches the ultimatum to the government and does so through the words of one of its major exponents, the president of Veneto Luca Zaia. “The agreement on autonomy – explains the governor to La Stampa – is one of the pillars of this majorityalong with presidentialism and a few others reforms. If it doesn’t pass the corporate purpose of the majority would be lost. And today I have no reason to think that the issue is not being seriously addressed”. Zaia tries to minimize the political case of the publication on Linkedin of the criticisms of the study office of the Senate Budget Service on the reform Calderoli on differentiated autonomy.

“We are here to talk about one handful of lines commenting on article 8 of this law that it is not clear who wrote it. “Mr. Budget Service” would like to know who he is, at least to confront a person in the flesh and put him to discuss with our academics who helped write the reform and who say exactly the opposite”. “If there is one thing the bill does not aim at – he continues Zaia in La Stampa – it’s the disparities”. According to the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta, the reform will deal the final blow to the National Health System. “But these – replies Zaia – are all considerations that have nothing to do with one technical report which must be drawn up by the technicians of the Senate. With all due respect to all interlocutors, these are just personal opinions“.

