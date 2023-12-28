Legal dispute with the Bacardi family over a 700 million inheritance

Monica Bacardi is fighting for the fortune that her late husband Luis Bacardi left to her and their daughter Maria Luisa. However, the inheritance lies in a trust fund.

The Bacardi family’s legal dispute involves assets worth 700 million euros. After Luis Bacardi’s death in 2005, his assets went into a trust fund.

Monika Bacardi, Luis’s sixth wife, is now making allegations – their daughter Maria Luisa should therefore have access to all the assets, reported “Zeit”.

But their lawsuits have so far not been successful in Spain and Liechtenstein.

When it comes to money, many people’s friendship ends. Even entire families can be destroyed by financial disputes. This could also affect the billionaire Bacardi family – because Monika Bacardi – the sixth wife of the late company founder Luis Bacardi – is now accusing her family of embezzling their inheritance. This sparks a legal dispute in which an impressive sum of 700 million euros is at stake.

This is what the Bacardi family’s legal dispute is about

Luis Bacardi, Lord of Bayfield Hall and great-grandson of the founder of the rum business, died in 2006 at the age of 71. His assets were transferred to a trust fund in Liechtenstein from which Monika Bacardi and her daughter with Luis, Maria Luisa, receive annual dividends worth millions. However, they do not have access to the shares themselves. Much to the displeasure of Monika Bacardi, who defends herself against these regulations “Time” reported.

She explained to the newspaper that she didn’t need the money herself. Rather, she wants to fight for the rights of Maria-Luisa Bacardi. A trustee is currently implementing her late husband’s instructions – but according to Monika Bacardi, this was not Luis’ last wish. According to the research, he wanted to transfer the papers for his shares to his daughter. But then he died. Maria-Luisa Bacardi should only be introduced to her great fortune slowly – that is, she will only receive her inheritance little by little.

The trust fund will last until her mother dies. If her mother has died by her 40th birthday, she should receive all the shares at that point. Monika Bacardi is now suing the trust fund in Spain and Liechtenstein. So far without success.

jpog

