Legal Troubles: Cristiano Ronaldo Facing Lawsuit Over Cryptocurrency Involvement

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Legal Trouble for Involvement with Cryptocurrency Company

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of a new legal controversy involving a cryptocurrency company. The Portuguese forward, who recently returned to the spotlight for his performance with Al Nassr in the United States, is now facing a class action lawsuit related to his involvement with a cryptocurrency company.

Ronaldo recently shared videos on his social media promoting a campaign with Binance, a company specializing in NFT and the sale of cryptocurrencies. This has put him under scrutiny by the American legal system, as there is a lawsuit against him in the Court of Southern District in Miami, Florida.

The lawsuit accuses Ronaldo of promoting, assisting, and/or actively participating in the offer and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance. The collective process is valued at approximately $1 billion and claims that unregistered securities of Binance have impacted the performance of cryptocurrencies. The lawsuit suggests that Ronaldo “knew or should have known that Binance was selling unregistered crypto securities.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo has faced legal troubles in the United States. In 2022, a lawsuit against him for allegedly raping a former model in 2009 was dismissed. However, this new legal issue with the cryptocurrency company has once again put Ronaldo in the eye of the American justice system.

