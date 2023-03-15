The name “Heesh” is made up of “He” and “She”. According to its own statements, the cannabis brand stands for tolerance, inclusion, equality and individuality. SynBiotic SE / Enchilada Group

The cannabis group Synbiotic SE and the gastro company Enchilada present the first concept for cannabis stores in Germany. With its own app, information terminals and trained staff, the concept promises customers of the “Heesh” stores a “modern shopping process”. “Demand will exceed expectations,” comments Synbiotic CEO Lars Müller. The only catch: The legal situation for the legalization of the drug has not yet been finally clarified in Germany, so the company remains risky.

Buy weed in the city center – legally: While nobody knows exactly when cannabis will be legalized in Germany, the concept of cannabis franchises is already in place across Germany.

Under the brand name “Heesh” present the cannabis group of companies SynBiotic SE and the catering company Enchilada group presented the first concept for cannabis stores in Germany at the Internorga trade fair in Hamburg.

“As soon as the legislation is finalized, the concept can be rolled out across Germany,” says the joint press release from the companies that want to gain a foothold in the emerging “market worth billions”.

The Heesh stores promise trained people, a “modern shopping process” with a “specially developed app” and “terminals for extensive information”. “Legalization gets cannabis out of the dirty corner,” Stefan Hackl, CEO of Conducto AG, the Enchilada Group’s holding company, is quoted as saying.

read too “Almost like winning the lottery” – that’s what founders say about the key issues paper for cannabis legalization business/cannabis-legalisierung-das-sagen-gruender-zu-den-eckpunkten/”>

So far, the Enchilada Group has operated around 100 restaurants across Germany, but is now getting ready for legal cannabis retail. With the concept, SynBiotic SE in turn strengthens its position as the largest listed cannabis group of companies in Europe, which accompanies its cannabis products “from the field to the shelf”.

However, the legalization – as well as the realization of the franchise concept – remains a dream of the future for the time being. Because the legal situation regarding legalization in Germany remains controversial. “Experiences from Canada and the USA show that the demand will exceed all expectations,” says SynBiotic Managing Director Lars Müller, optimistic about the plans of his group of companies.

AA