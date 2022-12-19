Listen to the audio version of the article

Only 54.8% of the food that ends up on the table, practically one out of two, is without pesticide residues. The data comes from a survey by Legambiente which was conducted on 4,313 samples of food of plant and animal origin, of both Italian and foreign origin, analyzed in 2021. Fortunately, only 1% of the products showed chemical traces of active beyond the permitted thresholds, but compared to the previous year – when the sample with no residues was equal to 63% – the situation on the tables has worsened.

Ninety active substances traced, including a sample of grapes with 14 residues, one of pears with 12 residues, one of peppers with 10 residues. EFSA data shows a strawberry from the European Union with 35 different residues. In line with the trend of past years, fruit is confirmed as the most affected category: over 70.3% of the samples contain one or more residues. Among processed foods, wine and whole grains are those with the highest percentages of permitted residues, 61.8% and 77.7% respectively.

It is with these data that Legambiente, unlike the united front of farmers, calls for a rigorous application of the targets set by the farm to fork in terms of reducing pesticides on the plate: «With the approval of the organic law, an important step forward – adds Angelo Gentili, agriculture manager of the environmentalist association – now we need to move from theory to practice, we need incentive mechanisms through which to give legs and breath to the transition, and we also need to strictly apply the rules, staying away from possible hypotheses of exceptions to the use of specific pesticides, as unfortunately is happening with glyphosate”.