Legance strengthens with the entry of Silvestri, Fanni and Mazzotti

Business

The Department of Tax Law grows Legance with the imminent entry of the Partners Andrea Silvestri, Matthew Fanni e Giulio Mazzotti. The number of members rises to 65. With them enter 15 professionals, all from the same studio.

“The entry of these established professionals – he comments Alberto MaggiManaging Partner – strengthens our ability to provide highly qualified assistance in the Tax sector and is an expression of the strategy of Legancewhich combines organic growth with very selective external reinforcements”.

Andrea Silvestri: “I am enthusiastic about this new professional challenge and convinced that thanks to the combined team the tax department of Legance will be able to respond even more to the needs of its customers”.

Andrea Silvestri, tax lawyer, has been assisting leading companies in tax matters for thirty years. He set up and developed the tax department of a leading Italian law firm, of which he was a partner for twenty years. Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School, is the author of books and numerous publications in Italian and international tax journals and is often a speaker at national and international conferences. As part of his activity, he assists some of the most important Italian and foreign groups in tax consultancy and litigation, frequently dealing with issues of particular importance in terms of complexity and value.

