60 years have passed since the New Zealand driver and engineer Bruce McLaren founded the team of the same name in England, which is still one of the most successful names in the motoring world today. And to celebrate this historic event, the sports car brand has collaborated with Lego to create the Speed ​​Champions Double Pack set which includes two emblematic models of the British brand: the F1 LM and the Solus GT.

The set showcases the brand’s technical innovation and design flair, with details faithful to the real cars, such as the F1 LM’s papaya orange colour, central driver’s seat and cooling ducts.

The Solus GT is a creation inspired by the virtual world of video games. Its unique central cockpit design and highly aerodynamic rear wing make it the perfect choice for McLaren fans.

The set consists of 581 pieces and includes two Lego figures in their McLaren “racing suits”. It costs 45 euros.