Home Business Lego celebrates 60 years of McLaren with a special double pack
Business

Lego celebrates 60 years of McLaren with a special double pack

by admin
Lego celebrates 60 years of McLaren with a special double pack

60 years have passed since the New Zealand driver and engineer Bruce McLaren founded the team of the same name in England, which is still one of the most successful names in the motoring world today. And to celebrate this historic event, the sports car brand has collaborated with Lego to create the Speed ​​Champions Double Pack set which includes two emblematic models of the British brand: the F1 LM and the Solus GT.

The set showcases the brand’s technical innovation and design flair, with details faithful to the real cars, such as the F1 LM’s papaya orange colour, central driver’s seat and cooling ducts.

The Solus GT is a creation inspired by the virtual world of video games. Its unique central cockpit design and highly aerodynamic rear wing make it the perfect choice for McLaren fans.

The set consists of 581 pieces and includes two Lego figures in their McLaren “racing suits”. It costs 45 euros.

See also  Tod's takeover bid: Diego Della Valle files an offer document to Consob

You may also like

Tesla Investor Day: the $25,000 Model 2 isn’t...

Unicredit increases Orcel’s salary: the fee for the...

Btp Italia, from yield to maturity: here’s what...

Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, make the...

Stop the sale of diesel and petrol cars...

Covid investigation, Conte and Speranza: “Serene in front...

Fear of inflation-Fed rates: 10y Treasury yields over...

Screen panel shipments are zero, Apple iPhone 14...

Nubia Z50 Ultra image upgrade: 35mm+85mm golden mirror...

Covid investigation, the families of the victims: “Finally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy