Legoland: Public prosecutor’s office initiates investigations after roller coaster accident

Public prosecutor’s office initiates investigations after roller coaster accident

As of: 10:25 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Train of the Feuerdrache roller coaster in Legoland Germany on the Lifthill (archive picture)

31 people were injured on a roller coaster at Legoland amusement park after an accident in August 2022. Due to the suspicion of negligent bodily harm, a procedure has now been initiated. Several suspects are in focus.

The roller coaster accident in the Legoland amusement park near Günzburg almost a year ago has criminal consequences. The public prosecutor’s office in Memmingen has initiated investigations on suspicion of negligent bodily harm against several suspects, explained chief public prosecutor Thorsten Thamm at WELT’s request. The basis is the evaluation of an expert report on the accident in which 31 people were injured. On August 11, a train from the “Feuerdrache” steel roller coaster ran into another train.

The public prosecutor’s office has not yet provided any information on the number of suspects and their tasks. It is therefore unclear whether they belong to the employees of the Legoland park as the operator of the roller coaster, the testing organization TÜV Süd as the inspector of the coaster or the German manufacturer Zierer. The roller coaster opened in 2002. In the legal sense, there is “the initial suspicion of human behavior that violates the duty of care,” according to the public prosecutor. She had had the testing organization Dekra prepare an expert opinion on the accident and its causes and then evaluated it legally.

The Legoland roller coaster “Feuerdrache” was shut down for around eight weeks after the accident and was then reopened after extensive tests of the technical and safety aspects. In this 2023 season, another modern steel roller coaster called “Maximus – the flight of the guardian” was put into operation in Legoland Günzburg. The manufacturer is the renowned Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard.

Their experts are currently having a problem with one of their flagship roller coasters. In the USA, a support of the Fury 325 steel roller coaster broke during operation at the Carowinds amusement park in the US state of North Carolina. This roller coaster is dimensions larger than the one in Legoland. Although the support at Fury 325 completely collapsed and numerous trains sped over the breach before operations halted on June 30, no casualties occurred. The support has since been replaced. Test operations are currently underway before the reopening. So far there is no information about the cause of the broken support.

