Securities Times e Company News, Lehui International (603076) disclosed its semi-annual report on the evening of August 29. The company achieved operating income of 946 million yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 88.64%; net profit was 40.815 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 27.2%; The income was 0.34 yuan. The main reason for the decrease in net profit for the current period was that the craft brewing sector was in the business expansion stage; due to the impact of epidemic prevention and control, overseas freight has skyrocketed, project execution costs have risen sharply, and some projects have to pay liquidated damages due to delays; The provision for impairment of aged bad debts increased.