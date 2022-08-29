Home > News > e company
Lehui International: Net profit in the first half of the year was 40.815 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 27.2%
2022-08-29 18:45
Source: Securities Times e Company
Author: Reporter: Liu Liangwen Internship: Zhou Yingtong
Securities Times · e company
Reporter: Liu Liangwen Internship: Zhou Yingtong
2022-08-29 18:45
Securities Times e Company News, Lehui International (603076) disclosed its semi-annual report on the evening of August 29. The company achieved operating income of 946 million yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 88.64%; net profit was 40.815 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 27.2%; The income was 0.34 yuan. The main reason for the decrease in net profit for the current period was that the craft brewing sector was in the business expansion stage; due to the impact of epidemic prevention and control, overseas freight has skyrocketed, project execution costs have risen sharply, and some projects have to pay liquidated damages due to delays; The provision for impairment of aged bad debts increased.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4828198
Lehui International: Net profit in the first half of the year was 40.815 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 27.2%
6885
e company
1445
Reporter: Liu Liangwen Internship: Zhou Yingtong
2022-08-29