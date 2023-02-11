Regarding the question of whether the launch time is too late, Lei Jun believes that the new car-making forces have deployed the automotive industry 6-7 years earlier than Xiaomi, but Xiaomi’s advantage lies in electronic technology and user experience, and the launch time in 2024 is just right.

Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi Group, once again talked about Xiaomi’s goal of making cars.

On February 9, The Paper learned from insiders that at the Xiaomi Investor Day that day, Lei Jun said that among the major events this year, mobile phones are the main business and will continue to focus on high-end mobile phones. Automobile is a new project from zero to one. It will continue to strengthen organizational construction and process management, and continue to focus on R&D, quality and supply chain.

At the scene, Lei Jun also mentioned the future goal of Xiaomi’s car manufacturing: strive to enter the top five in the world within 15-20 years.

He revealed that he devotes half of his time to building cars, a quarter of his time to mobile phones, IOT and high-end strategies, and the remaining quarter to other things.

Regarding the question of whether the production time is too late, Lei Jun said: “The car is a century-old track. As long as you are optimistic about the auto industry, it is never too late.” He believes that the new car-making forces have deployed the auto industry 6-7 years earlier than Xiaomi. , but Xiaomi’s advantage lies in electronic technology and user experience, and the 2024 launch time is just right.

He introduced that last year, Xiaomi and other new businesses invested a total of more than 3 billion yuan, with a research and development team of more than 2,300 people, and the investment in the start-up stage was more than three times that of other automakers. In September last year, the first Xiaomi soft film car rolled off the production line as scheduled, and the winter test started in December, and the progress of each team was better than expected.

On August 11 last year, The Paper learned exclusively that Xiaomi invested 3.3 billion yuan in research and development in the field of autonomous driving in the first phase, and has established a research and development team of over 500 people. At the same time, Xiaomi’s autonomous driving technology has entered the testing stage. In the first phase, 140 test vehicles are planned, which will be tested nationwide one after another. The goal is to enter the industry’s first camp in 2024.

This also means that in nearly half a year, Xiaomi’s R&D team has expanded by nearly 1,800 people.

When talking about the profit forecast of Xiaomi car, Lei Jun said that in the long run, the car is the same as the Xiaomi mobile phone, in addition to the hardware profit, the software profit is more important. “Xiaomi’s advantage lies in its integration capabilities. In the past, cars could integrate sales, after-sales service, and charging piles. In the future, cars can integrate more and more services.”

Regarding the question of whether Xiaomi Auto has an independent financing plan, he believes that Xiaomi’s 100% holding of Xiaomi Auto lies in the reuse of Xiaomi’s resources. In the past three years, the 10,000 offline stores established by Xiaomi President Lu Weibing have been very helpful to the marketing of Xiaomi cars. Xiaomi has business in many countries around the world, and it will also be a huge marketing network.

Regarding the overall situation this year, Lei Jun expressed optimistic expectations. He predicted that the overall macro environment will improve this year, and the consumer electronics market will start to pick up, but risks and challenges still exist. In terms of business strategy, Xiaomi has put profit in an important position internally, optimized the management structure, improved efficiency and business model, and will maintain a huge cash reserve and invest prudently.

“We are a company that serves users, and we look forward to the day when mobile phones, cars, and smart homes are fully integrated.” Lei Jun said. “We don’t rule out mergers and acquisitions of some good companies, but we will also consider stable operations.”

Talking about the layout of the recently popular ChatGPT, Zeng Xuezhong, president of the mobile phone department of Xiaomi, introduced that ChatGPT is based on technologies such as AI large models, hundreds of billions of parameters, data volumes, and manual annotation support. Xiaomi has always had AI large models. In terms of investment, mobile phone and automobile businesses have many scenarios where large AI models are implemented. In addition, Xiaomi has a wealth of applications in the field of ChatGPT, including Xiaoai dialogue, robots, etc. Among them, Xiaoai has huge data support, which will allow Xiaomi to make faster progress in large-scale models. Previously, Xiaomi has made multiple parallel attempts on AI large models, and will increase human and resource investment in related fields in the future.

As of the close on February 10, Xiaomi closed at HK$13.52, up 8.51%.

