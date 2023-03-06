In 2023, Lei Jun will still be a representative of the National People’s Congress. This year, he has prepared 3 proposals. At the same time, Lei Jun is also very concerned about the issue of technological innovation. He recently responded to the question of how to carry out independent innovation and basic research.

Lei Jun said in an interview with Baker Finance that technological innovation is the foundation of Xiaomi’s survival and development.Xiaomi also attaches great importance to strengthening basic research. I think basic research should solve some key technical problems from the source and bottom.

In 2022, Lei Jun announced Xiaomi’s R&D plan. In the next five years (2022-2026), a total of 100 billion will be invested in R&D. This is their emphasis on and attitude towards technological innovation, and it is also to continue to explore new technological directions.

In July 2022, Lei Jun announced via Weibo,The Xiaomi Charity Foundation donated 500 million to establish the Beijing Natural Science Foundation-Xiaomi Innovation Joint Fund.

The Beijing Xiaomi Charity Foundation donated 500 million yuan (50 million yuan per year for a period of 10 years) to the Municipal Natural Fund, focusing on supporting basic research in the fields of artificial intelligence, electronic information, and intelligent manufacturing in the city.

In the next ten years, with the advancement of the Innovation Joint Fund, the Xiaomi Charity Foundation will continue to support high-level basic research and disruptive technological innovations, help cultivate leading scientific and technological talents for the future, and continue to assist the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center.