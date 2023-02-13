Lei Ling and Sylphy are under a lot of pressure!BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was launched in 3 days and orders exceeded 15,000: 99,800

Not long ago, BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched. The official guide price is 99,800 yuan to 145,800 yuan. The price of DM-i model dropped to less than 100,000 yuan for the first time. It’s a big test.

Today, according to the poster released by the deputy general manager of BYD’s brand and public relations department “I think I am Hai Adu”,Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has been on the market for only 3 days, and the order has exceeded 15,000.Very sought after.

The public relations manager of BYD said that Qin PLUS DM-i’s main joint venture competitors are Toyota Ralink Shuangqing, Sylphy electric drive version, Lavida has no hybrid version,In terms of price, Qin PLUS DM-i has an absolute advantage. The starting price of the Toyota Ralink Shuangqing and the Sylphy electric drive version are all above 130,000.

In terms of configuration, Qin PLUS DM-i also has absolute advantages. The lowest configuration model is equipped with a 10.1-inch rotating large screen, voice recognition control system, mobile phone App remote control, cruise control, etc.

It is understood that Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition not only brings a new appearance and interior color matching, but also upgrades the 8.8-inch LCD instrument and is equipped with the latest DiLink 4.0 car-machine system.

In terms of power, the new car adopts DM-i super hybrid technology, with Xiaoyun plug-in hybrid dedicated 1.5L high-efficiency engine, EHS electric hybrid system and DM-i super hybrid dedicated blade battery as the core. The engine has a maximum power of 110 horsepower and peak torque 135 Nm,The car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.3 seconds, consumes only 3.8 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, and has a comprehensive battery life of 1,245 kilometers.