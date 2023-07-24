LEIDSA Lottery: How to Play, Winning Numbers, and Million-Dollar Prizes

LEIDSA Lottery Results: Saturday, July 22, 2023

The LEIDSA lottery is a popular game in the Dominican Republic, offering participants the chance to win million-dollar prizes. Today, we bring you the winning combination for Saturday, July 22, 2023. LEIDSA distributed prizes worth more than 500 million pesos (9 million dollars) in total.

Looking ahead to the next draw, the prize pool is a whopping 350 million pesos, with 15 million from Lotto, 100 million fixed from Más, and 200 million fixed from Supermás. Exciting opportunities await those who participate in the LEIDSA lottery.

If you want to know the winning numbers of the LEIDSA lottery, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the latest results for the different raffles:

How to Participate in LEIDSA

To participate in the LEIDSA lottery, you need to buy a ticket from one of the authorized points of sale. The ticket will contain a series of numbers that you must choose before the draw. The price of a LEIDSA ticket is RD$30.00 (0.50 US cents), and you can play as many times as you want.

Once you have selected your numbers, hand the ticket to the ticket agent, who will give you a receipt in return. Keep the receipt safely as it will entitle you to the prize if you win. The goal is to match six numbers out of thirty-eight to win the accumulated prize of the day. There are also cash prizes for matching five, four, and three numbers.

Raffle Times for LEIDSA

LEIDSA draws are held daily at different times. The Quiniela Palé Electrónico draw starts at 2:55 PM ET, while the Súper Kino TV draw takes place at 9:00 PM ET. The Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws have their own distinct schedules.

Playing Súper Más

Súper Más is a popular LEIDSA draw that offers players the chance to win fantastic prizes. To play Súper Más, you need to select six numbers from 1 to 35 on your ticket. If you guess all six correctly, you win the jackpot. Secondary prizes are also available for guessing five, four, or three numbers. Additionally, there is a “golden number” that can further increase your prize if it matches one of your selected numbers.

LOTO POOL: How to Play and Drawing Days

The LOTO POOL draw occurs daily from Monday to Friday at 8:55 p.m. On Saturdays, the draw happens at 5:55 p.m. To play LOTO POOL, you need to choose six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. Matching all six main numbers and the additional number will award you the grand prize. There are also prizes for matching some of the main numbers and the bonus number.

The Loto Pool has different prize amounts depending on the number of matching numbers. Matching all five numbers results in a prize of one million pesos (18 thousand dollars). Four winning numbers award 1,000 pesos (18 dollars), and three matching numbers earn 50 pesos (around one dollar).

SUPER KINO TV: Price and Raffle Days

Each play for SUPER KINO TV costs RD$25.00, and the raffle takes place every day at 8:55 p.m. local time.

SUPER PALÉ: How to Play, Costs, and Prizes

Lastly, Super Palé is a recent addition to the LEIDSA games. It involves winning the first prize in the Quiniela and Electronic Palé Draw as well as the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is RD$1, and the total prize is RD$3,000 (54 dollars) per peso wagered.

